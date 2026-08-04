USACE Strengthens Storm Readiness with New Cat 5-Rated Lock Control Building at W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam Your browser does not support the audio element.

ALVA, Fla. (July 29, 2026) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, marked a significant milestone with the ribbon cutting of a new hurricane-hardened lock control building at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam in Lee County, Florida. The Category 5-rated facility strengthens USACE’s ability to maintain critical navigation and water management operations during extreme weather events.

As the western-most structure along the Okeechobee Waterway, the W.P. Franklin Lock plays a vital role in both navigation and flood risk management. The lock serves as a key outlet for managing flows from Lake Okeechobee, helping regulate water levels while enabling safe vessel transit across South Florida.

“This is a critical node for both navigation and spillway operations,” said Jeff Fallin, Deputy Chief of the Operations Division. “Maintaining control at this location is essential to managing water levels and supporting safe and efficient movement along the waterway.”

The newly constructed facility replaces aging infrastructure with a modern, resilient building engineered to withstand extreme coastal conditions. It features reinforced concrete masonry construction, impact-resistant windows and doors, and a heavily reinforced roof system designed to endure hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris. Additional upgrades include energy-efficient HVAC systems, a new communications tower, and infrastructure to support future operational enhancements.

“This building will greatly improve day-to-day operations by replacing outdated facilities with a safer, more secure, and more comfortable workspace,” Lydia Graham, Acting Chief of the South Florida Operations Office said. “It also ensures our team—who are expected to report for duty while others shelter at home—has a safe place to operate during hurricanes and major weather events.”

A key benefit of the new building is its ability to safely house essential personnel during severe weather. Lock operators often work extended hours ahead of hurricanes to facilitate safe vessel movements out of impacted areas. During storm conditions, maintaining on-site staff is critical to managing water flows and preventing localized flooding.

“During hurricane landfall, it is often necessary to keep staff on site to monitor conditions and make real-time operational adjustments,” Fallin said. “This facility provides a safe haven for our personnel while ensuring mission continuity.”

By allowing operators to shelter in place, the building eliminates the need for evacuation due to safety concerns and enables immediate post-storm inspections and response actions. This capability enhances the Corps’ ability to quickly stabilize water levels and resume normal operations following severe weather.

The project also represents a significant achievement in overcoming construction challenges. Following termination of the original contract for default, the project required a surety takeover and resolution of substantial structural deficiencies. Through strengthened collaboration, transparent communication, and a solutions-focused approach, the project delivery team successfully restored progress and achieved completion ahead of schedule.

“This project also marks the end of very lengthy and arduous contracting challenges that led to significant delays,” Graham said. “We are very happy to have the final product and put it into service.”

While thanking the project managers who brought the effort to completion, Col. Brandon Bowman, Jacksonville District Commander, emphasized the determination behind the work. “It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to bring this across the line. We did it. So, thank you.”

“As many of you know, this project has been in the works for quite some time—long before I even came to the Jacksonville District,” Graham said.

The project was initially awarded in December 2020, with design completed in May 2022 and construction set to begin shortly thereafter. Complications with the original contractor required a redesign and temporarily delayed progress. Following a February 2025 takeover agreement, the team resumed work and successfully delivered the facility, marking a significant achievement in project recovery and execution.

“The successful delivery of this project reflects the strong partnership between our project team, contracting professionals, and industry partners,” said Nathaniel Earnshaw, project engineer and Contracting Officer’s Representative. “Together, we overcame technical and administrative challenges to deliver a resilient, mission-critical facility.”

Completed at an approximate cost of $2 million, the new lock control building is a critical investment in ensuring uninterrupted operations at W.P. Franklin Lock. By maintaining continuous control of the waterway before, during, and after storm events, the facility directly supports flood risk reduction and navigation reliability for surrounding communities.

“The safety of my team is always my top priority,” Graham said. “Having a safe, functional space is essential to delivering quality service and executing the USACE mission.”

“This ribbon cutting represents the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration across multiple teams,” Fallin said. “This facility will support our workforce and mission for decades to come, ensuring we are prepared to meet the challenges of future hurricane seasons.”

Graham said she can sleep better at night knowing her team now has the facilities they need to stay safe during storms while continuing to serve the public.

The new building stands as a testament to USACE’s commitment to infrastructure resilience, operational readiness, and the safety of both its personnel and the communities it serves.