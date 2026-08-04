Council to review a proposal to expand FAFSA completion strategies

Aug. 4, 2026

Olympia—At its August 11 meeting, the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) will review a proposal for the upcoming 2027 legislative session. The proposal aims to build on Governor Ferguson’s Washington Completes FAFSA campaign.

If approved, the proposal would expand two FAFSA and WASFA completion strategies that have shown promising results.

The first strategy would expand the Priority School microgrants program. These microgrants help with financial aid activities and schools also receive one-on-one technical assistance from WSAC. In the 2025-26 academic year, Priority Schools outpaced their peers in FAFSA completions by 6 percentage points.

The second strategy would provide community grants to organizations in regions with low FAFSA and WASFA completion rates. These community-based organizations have the relationships, experience, language access and cultural knowledge to connect students and families with additional support outside of school. In Washington, school districts with strong support from grant-funded community-based organizations accounted for 8 of the top 15 districts for FAFSA completions.

Together, these strategies aim to increase FAFSA and WAFSA completions and increase college enrollment.

The meeting will also include an update on the Washington Completes FAFSA campaign and a recognition of executive director Michael Meotti’s 9 years of service to the agency. Meotti will retire in September.

The Council will be joined by new citizen member Heather Tow-Yick. Tow-Yick currently serves as superintendent of the Issaquah School District and brings more than 25 years of experience in education and leadership.

The meeting will take place via Zoom on Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. Registration is required.

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