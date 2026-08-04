Wildfire resources for eastern Washington institutions, students, and program participants

Our thoughts are with the students, families, and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires in eastern Washington. We recognize the challenges these events can bring, and we want everyone to know that they are not alone. WSAC is committed to supporting our partners and the students they serve during this difficult time.

During this challenging time, we want to remind you of the flexibility available to support students in state declared disaster areas:

Housing and Immediate Support

WSAC resources & information

WSAC has the following options available to state aid recipients affected by wildfires in their area:

Flexibility in making State Work Study (SWS) payments to students who are unable to fulfill their work obligations due to the disaster.

Under WAC 250-21-010, Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) flexibility exists for students whose academic progress is affected by the disaster.

Any missed term due to a state of emergency does not count as a disruption of enrollment for Passport eligible students.

For questions about these resources, please contact wcg@wsac.wa.gov.

FAFSA Simplification Act

Under the FAFSA Simplification Act, emergency aid provided to students for unexpected expenses related to "cost of attendance" components is excluded from “Other Financial Assistance.” This exclusion also applies to state grant awards.

Professional Judgment for extenuating circumstances

Schools have the option to exercise Professional Judgment for extenuating circumstances. Cases must be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and documentation must support the aid administrator’s decision to make changes for state aid.

Passport to Careers

Passport to Careers students impacted by the wildfires may be able to get assistance. If the wildfires have caused problems with housing, transportation, food, school supplies, or other basic needs, help is available.

The first and best point of contact is your institution’s Passport Designated Support Staff member. Passport Designated Support Staff are available at your institution to help address questions and provide support.

Questions & assistance

If you have needs or questions related to student support or state regulatory guidance, please let us know. WSAC wants to be a partner during this difficult time. Do not hesitate to contact us at wcg@wsac.wa.gov or 888.535.0747, option 3.