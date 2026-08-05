CANADIAN DESIGN STUDIO LAUNCHES DEBUT COLLECTION OF SCULPTURAL FURNITURE FOR EVERYDAY LIVING

House of QWRKS Product Lineup

House of QWRKS is a made-to-order collection that embraces the unique possibilities of digital manufacturing to create expressive forms with everyday function.

Every piece in this collection is a shape we couldn't have built by hand. The printer is what let us chase unique forms like Orchid's legs — and we design around what that process makes possible.” — Krista Humphrey

TRAIL, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QWRKhouse, a new furniture studio founded by designers Krista Humphrey and Bernard Mitchell, has launched House of QWRKS, a six-piece debut collection of sculptural and sustainable 3D-printed stools and side tables. The full collection — Vortex, Orchid, Pspy, Firkin, Cavity and Shift — is available now for order at qwrkhouse.com, made to order in Trail, B.C., in a choice of six colours.

The launch enters a furniture market increasingly split between mass-produced imports and high-cost custom design. QWRKhouse positions itself democratically between the two: each piece is made in Canada, priced for everyday buyers, and produced individually rather than in bulk runs. Items are manufactured via 3D printing from a digital file with fused filament fabrication. The studio prints in Canadian sourced PLA, a plant-based bio-plastic, and design to print with little to no support material to limit waste. They have adopted a make-on-request model, where pieces are built only after an order is placed.

The six unique pieces range from Vortex, a footstool with an arched, sculptural form, to Orchid, a side table whose legs trace the shape of an orchid's labellum, to Cavity, built around deliberate structural negative space — all offered in six colours: Sandstone, Pale Yellow, Turquoise, Lime, Bone White and Red.

"Every piece in this collection starts as a shape we couldn't have built by hand. The printer is what let us chase unique forms like Orchid's legs or Cavity's base — and we designed the whole collection around what that process makes possible."

— Krista Humphrey, Co-Founder, QWRKhouse

The House of QWRKS collection is available now through the QWRKhouse online store at https://qwrkhouse.com. QWRKhouse designs and prints each piece in-house in Trail, B.C. and ships across Canada, the United States and internationally. Pricing varies by piece with current prices for each item listed on the website. The studio's earlier work, developed under the same founders, has been featured by the Vancouver Sun, Western Living and Berlin Design Week.

About QWRKhouse

QWRKhouse is a Canadian sustainable furniture brand based in Trail, British Columbia, specializing in modern, 3D-printed bio-plastic furniture. The company was founded by designers Krista Humphrey and Bernard Mitchell, who began working with 3D printing as an artistic medium before applying the same process to furniture design. QWRKhouse designs and prints each piece to order from its own studio, working in PLA bio-plastic and limiting production to what is requested. Its debut furniture collection, House of QWRKS, launched in July 2026.

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