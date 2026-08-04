Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Named a Winner in Business Intelligence Group's 2026 Sustainability Awards

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead 2026 Sustainability Award Winner

Las Vegas exhibit house recognized for its rental-first model, which cuts waste from trade show marketing without compromising client experience

The Exhibit Happy by Steelhead rental-first model cuts waste without cutting corners on the client experience, and that’s a model the events industry should be paying attention to.” — Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit Happy by Steelhead, a Las Vegas-based event marketing and exhibit agency, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Sustainability Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), in the category of Sustainability Initiative of the Year. The award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are turning sustainability commitments into real, measurable results.

The 2026 Sustainability Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting organizations and leaders moving sustainability beyond commitments and into practical, accountable results. This year's program recognized 57 winners across nine categories and seven countries.

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead was recognized for its rental-first exhibit model, which extends the life of trade show materials and reduces the waste, cost, and storage burden associated with traditional exhibit ownership, while preserving the creative flexibility clients expect. Over the past 12 months, the company diverted 77,668 pounds of waste from landfill, diverted 36,767 water bottles, planted 870 trees, and cut energy use per employee by 61%, even as its facility footprint grew 56%, from 80,000 to 125,000 square feet, and its team grew from 72 to 82 employees.

“Exhibit Happy by Steelhead proves that sustainability and creativity aren’t a trade-off in trade show marketing. Their rental-first model cuts waste without cutting corners on the client experience, and that’s a model the events industry should be paying attention to," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Sustainability Awards," said Sean Combs, CEO and co-owner of Exhibit Happy by Steelhead. “This award reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients and partners, and our commitment to building sustainability programs that create real outcomes, not just headlines. We believe the future belongs to organizations that can pair ambition with accountability, and we are proud to be part of that movement.”

As a Certified B Corporation exhibit house with EcoVadis recognition placing the company in the top 35% globally for sustainability performance, Exhibit Happy by Steelhead paired this year's environmental progress with an elite 9.8 client satisfaction score, evidence that sustainability and service excellence can advance together.

To see the full list of 2026 Sustainability Awards winners, visit: bintelligence.com.

About Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

Founded in 1996 and celebrating 30 years in business in 2026, Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is a Las Vegas-based event marketing and exhibit agency specializing in custom rental exhibits. The company helps brands create high-impact trade show experiences while reducing the waste, cost, storage, and reinvention challenges associated with traditional exhibit ownership. Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is the first B Corp certified exhibit house in North America and holds EcoVadis recognition, placing it in the top 35% globally for sustainability performance. Learn more at exhibithappy.com.

About the Sustainability Awards

The Sustainability Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leading the way in environmental and social responsibility. The program evaluates achievement across a wide range of industries and geographies, celebrating initiatives that turn sustainability commitments into measurable, verified outcomes. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those proving that sustainability and business performance can advance together.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit, including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals. For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

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