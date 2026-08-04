Unused Equipment from Large-Scale Renewable Fuels Project Offered to Industry Buyers

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A substantial inventory of unused equipment and materials from a canceled large-scale renewable fuels project is now available for purchase through AllSurplus on behalf of Shell, creating a unique opportunity for companies involved in renewable fuels, refining, chemical processing and other industrial sectors to acquire high-value, never-used assets.The equipment originates from a renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility that was under development before the project was canceled. The planned facility included process units for feedstock pretreatment, hydrogen manufacturing, renewable diesel and SAF production, biogas treatment and supporting storage infrastructure.The sale includes a wide range of unused process equipment, rotating machinery, pressure vessels, electrical equipment, construction materials and balance-of-plant assets that can support new facility construction, plant expansions, maintenance projects or equipment replacements.Specialized process equipment is being offered through a "make an offer" sale format, while commodity-type assets and construction materials will be sold in a series of online auctions, providing buyers with multiple opportunities to acquire equipment that is immediately available.The inventory represents a rare opportunity for project developers, engineering firms, equipment suppliers and plant operators seeking to reduce procurement timelines and capital costs. With continued investment in renewable fuels, sustainable aviation fuel and other industrial decarbonization projects around the world, demand remains strong for high-quality process equipment that can be deployed without the lead times associated with new manufacturing.In addition to major process equipment, the sale includes a broad selection of construction materials and supporting infrastructure components suitable for a variety of industrial applications. These assets can be repurposed for renewable fuels, refining, chemical manufacturing and other process industries.Interested buyers are encouraged to review the available inventory and arrange inspections with the AllSurplus sales team. Additional assets will become available throughout the sales process as online auctions are scheduled.For additional information or to schedule an inspection, contact Mark Attwood at +44 (0) 7345 495 644 or Mark.Attwood@LiquidityServices.com.To view the complete inventory of available assets, visit www.allsurplus.com/ShellBiofuelPlant

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