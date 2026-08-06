Local Investor Jawad Sarsour to Restore Historic Contributing Residence Following Unanimous ARB Approval

Jawad Sarsour owner of 4216 Loudoun Ave The Plains VA 20198

Historic 1915 residence in The Plains Historic District will be restored following unanimous approval from the Town of The Plains Architectural Review Board.

Anyone who has driven through The Plains has probably noticed this house and wondered what was going to happen to it. I hope people will soon drive by and see it brought back to life.” — Jawad Sarsour

THE PLAINS, VA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic 1915 residence in The Plains Historic District will be restored following unanimous approval from the Town of The Plains Architectural Review Board.THE PLAINS, Va. (August 3, 2026) — For years, motorists traveling along Loudoun Avenue have passed a vacant 1915 home that quietly reflected both the rich history of The Plains and the challenges of preserving it. Following unanimous approval by the Town of The Plains Architectural Review Board on Aug. 3, New Home Fauquier, LLC , owned by local businessman and investor Jawad Sarsour , is set to begin a comprehensive restoration that will preserve one of The Plains' contributing historic residences for generations to come.Jawad Sarsour is a Fauquier County businessman, real estate investor, and developer. As the owner of three Nick's Market & Deli locations, Fauquier Pawn & Gun, Fauquier Stables, Fauquier Property Management, and several other local businesses, he has built a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities he serves.That same commitment led him to acquire the historic residence at 4216 Loudoun Avenue in The Plains. Rather than allowing another contributing structure within the historic district to continue to deteriorate, Sarsour chose to preserve the home's architectural character while returning it to productive residential use.At its regularly scheduled 7 p.m. meeting on Aug. 3, 2026, the Town of The Plains Architectural Review Board unanimously approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for the comprehensive restoration of the property.Constructed in 1915, the approximately 2,000-square-foot residence sits on one-half acre within The Plains Historic District and is recognized by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources as a Contributing Single Dwelling.Originally constructed as a private residence, the home later served as a community outreach facility for approximately 14 years. After sitting vacant for several years and deteriorating over more than a decade, the property became one of the community's most visible examples of a historic home awaiting restoration.Representing the owner, Sarsour's project team presented a comprehensive restoration plan detailing how the residence will be carefully rehabilitated while preserving the architectural features that have defined the property for generations. Throughout the meeting, Board members asked thoughtful questions regarding the proposed restoration, exterior architectural details, and preservation approach before unanimously voting to approve the project and issuing the Certificate of Appropriateness.The restoration proposal was met with encouraging comments during the public meeting. During the public comment period, one attendee addressed the Board, stating, "I applaud you for taking on this project, and the town will appreciate it very much." During the Board's deliberations, one Architectural Review Board member remarked, "We should do whatever we can to approve this tonight," reflecting the Board's shared commitment to preserving one of The Plains Historic District's contributing residential structures.The approved plans preserve the home's defining architectural features while modernizing its structural, mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems, ensuring the residence can serve another generation while maintaining the historic character that defines The Plains."This house has been part of The Plains for more than a hundred years," said Jawad Sarsour. "It deserved better than continuing to sit empty and deteriorate. When the opportunity came along, I felt it was worth investing in and bringing it back the right way. Hopefully when people drive by in the future, they'll see a home that reflects the character and history that make The Plains such a special place."The restoration will be completed by ESC Homes, LLC , the Virginia Class A residential builder selected to perform the comprehensive renovation.When completed, the restored residence is expected to be offered for sale, giving a future homeowner the opportunity to own one of The Plains Historic District's contributing homes.For residents who have watched the property decline over the past decade, the restoration marks a new chapter for one of The Plains' contributing historic residences and demonstrates how private investment can help preserve the community's architectural character.

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