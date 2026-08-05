Saint Paul Personal Injury Law Firm Andrade Law Opens Second Office in Maplewood, Minnesota

Logo of Andrade Law in MN

The Minnesota firm adds a Maplewood location on County Road D East while continuing to serve clients from its original Saint Paul office

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrade Law PLLC, a Saint Paul personal injury law firm, has opened a second office in Maplewood, Minnesota, expanding access to legal services for individuals and families throughout the eastern Twin Cities metropolitan area.The firm will continue operating from its original Andrade Law office in Saint Paul while serving clients in Maplewood, Oakdale, Woodbury, North Saint Paul, White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, Roseville, and surrounding communities in Ramsey and Washington counties.“People frequently contact us during a difficult and uncertain period in their lives,” said attorney Gabriel Andrade. “They deserve honest communication, answers they can understand, and an attorney who will take the time to listen and prepare their case properly.”Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, and Insurance RepresentationAndrade Law represents individuals and families in matters involving:• Car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, and rideshare accidents• Dog bites and animal-related injuries• Slip-and-fall and premises liability claims• Wrongful death claims• Brain, spinal cord, and catastrophic injuries• Injuries involving children• Workers’ compensation claims• Uninsured and underinsured motorist claims• Minnesota no-fault and insurance coverage disputesWorkers’ compensation claims proceed under Minnesota’s separate workers’ compensation system, which has its own procedures and deadlines. Andrade Law handles these matters alongside its personal injury practice.A Location Connected to the Eastern Twin CitiesThe new Maplewood office is located on County Road D East near the White Bear Avenue retail corridor and Maplewood Mall, with convenient access to Highway 36 and Highway 61. The official location address is 2079 County Rd D E, Maplewood, MN 55109.The location reflects the local nature of the firm’s work. Andrade Law’s cases are often connected to the intersections and highways where collisions occur, the emergency rooms and clinics where clients receive treatment, the police departments responsible for crash reports, and the Ramsey County District Court in downtown Saint Paul, where many local cases proceed.English, Spanish, and Interpreter AssistanceAndrade Law communicates directly with clients in English and Spanish and maintains a dedicated Spanish-language line at (651) 645-0106.For other languages, the firm may coordinate interpreter assistance for law-firm communications through Minnesota Language Connection, an independent Minnesota interpreting agency. Assistance may be available for languages including Hmong, Somali, Karen, Oromo, Vietnamese, Russian, Arabic, Amharic, Tagalog, Khmer, and Lao.The interpreter’s role is to assist with communication. Andrade Law remains responsible for legal advice and representation. Availability depends on language, scheduling, and case needs. Medical providers may maintain separate interpreter services for medical appointments.Additional information is available at andradelawmn.com/language-assistance/ Experience and Professional BackgroundBefore establishing Andrade Law, Gabriel Andrade practiced in insurance-defense litigation, representing individuals, businesses, and insurers in personal injury and civil disputes. That experience provides insight into how insurance companies investigate, evaluate, negotiate, and defend claims.Andrade now uses that perspective to help injured clients prepare their cases, respond to insurance-company arguments, and make informed decisions.He earned his law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where he was named to the Dean’s List and completed the Law and Business Certificate program. He was also part of the team that won the 2020 Hispanic National Bar Association National Moot Court Competition.Andrade earned his undergraduate degree in finance from the University of St. Thomas. He is admitted to practice in Minnesota state courts and the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.About Andrade Law PLLCAndrade Law PLLC is a Minnesota law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, workers’ compensation, and insurance-related matters. The firm maintains offices in Saint Paul and Maplewood and serves clients throughout the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area.For more information, visit andradelawmn.com.

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