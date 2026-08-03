The Latino Newsletter | Latinos Are Building and Regulating Massachusetts’ Cannabis Industry

In 2012, a young professional from Springfield received a diagnosis that could change her life: a chronic, debilitating autoimmune disease. The traditional doctors treating her, she said, encouraged her to try alternative treatments. One of them was medical cannabis.

“If it wasn’t for that combination, my life would be very different today. I even question whether I would still be here,” said that woman, Xiomara DeLobato, now a commissioner at the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC).

Governor Maura Healey appointed DeLobato in May, alongside Christopher Harding, now the commission’s chair, and Anthony Wilson. The appointment followed comprehensive cannabis reform legislation Healey signed on April 19, the most significant update to Massachusetts cannabis law since legalization.

DeLobato holds the seat the law reserves for someone with a background in social justice. The daughter of Ecuadorian immigrants, she grew up in Springfield. Before joining the CCC, she served as vice president and chief of staff for the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, overseeing economic development across three counties with large Latino populations.

DeLobato said one of her priorities is expanding Spanish-language outreach at the CCC, in part to confront a stigma that still shapes how Latino families relate to cannabis.

“There is history behind why there’s such deep stigma,” she said, pointing to 1980s and ‘90s policies that deliberately targeted Black and Latino communities and drove disproportionate incarceration rates among Black and Latino men.

DeLobato experienced her own version of this gap: her medical struggles became the slow, personal entry point for educating her Ecuadorian parents about cannabis’s medical benefits. As stigma evolves, so has the industry — but for immigrant families, “legal here” doesn’t always mean “safe,” and closing that information gap in Spanish is central to what she says she wants her seat on the commission to do.

Xiomara DeLobato (Photo: Cannabis Control Commission)

Massachusetts ended 2025 with $1.65 billion in adult-use cannabis sales — about $3 million more than the previous year—and by February 2026, total sales since the market launched in 2018 had surpassed $9 billion.

DeLobato is also working to preserve and expand the state’s social equity program. Massachusetts was one of the first states in the country to include the initiative in its cannabis law, creating a pathway for entrepreneurs to enter the industry through training, business resources, and connections across the supply chain.

Ruben Seyde is one of the entrepreneurs who came through that pathway. The son of Mexican immigrants, he grew up in Fitchburg, one of the communities the state recognizes as disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs. Today he’s CEO and co-founder of Delivered Inc., a cannabis delivery company based in Clinton that became operational in July 2023.

Seyde describes the social equity program as the door that opened the business for him. Delivered Inc. relies on delivery licenses, the license category reserved almost exclusively for social equity participants. That category generated $16.5 million statewide in 2025, a tiny fraction of the billions moving through brick-and-mortar cannabis stores.