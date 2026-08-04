Governor Morrisey Launches Water Listening Tour Across Southern West Virginia ...

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today launched a two-day Water Listening Tour across southern West Virginia, meeting with local residents, mayors, elected officials, public service districts, and water system operators to hear firsthand about the challenges facing aging water infrastructure and identify priorities for future investment.

"Reliable water is essential to improving quality of life, protecting public health, and creating the conditions for economic growth," said Governor Morrisey. "We want to hear directly from the people who know these systems best. The people living with these challenges every day often have the best ideas for solving them."

The tour will include visits with community leaders and water system operators across southern West Virginia to discuss aging infrastructure, operational challenges, long-term planning, and opportunities to improve water service for residents and businesses.

Over the last 18 months, West Virginia has made historic investments in water and wastewater infrastructure. More than $550 million has gone toward water and wastewater projects statewide, including more than $174 million in state grants and loans that helped make those projects possible.

Those investments support more than infrastructure projects. They help provide reliable drinking water for families, strengthen communities, and create the foundation needed to attract employers, support housing, and encourage long-term economic growth.

While significant progress has been made, many communities continue to rely on aging water systems that have exceeded their intended lifespan. Local officials and water operators are working every day to maintain those systems despite limited resources and growing infrastructure needs.

"This tour is about listening first," Governor Morrisey said. "We want to understand what is working, what is not, and where state government can make the greatest difference. Water infrastructure should never be the reason opportunity passes a community by."

The Governor's Water Listening Tour will continue over the next two days with stops across southern West Virginia as part of the administration's ongoing effort to strengthen critical infrastructure and support long-term economic development throughout the Mountain State.