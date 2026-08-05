Leedom Group Launches AIVA DealerTeams, Bringing AI-Powered Collections to Buy Here Pay Here Dealers Nationwide

Ava, the company's digital collections agent, monitors customer replies around the clock — as Leedom Group prepares to onboard its first 100 dealer clients

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leedom Group today announced the nationwide rollout of AIVA DealerTeams, an AI-powered digital collections platform built for Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) dealers and auto finance operators. Its flagship product, Ava, monitors accounts and responds to customer texts around the clock, while initiating new outreach only during legally permitted hours — handling routine conversations and escalating to a human collector when needed.The launch comes as Leedom Group moves through an active onboarding pipeline, preparing to board its first 100 dealer clients in the coming weeks.A Consistency Problem, Not a People ProblemBHPH default rates commonly run above 35%, and recovery odds fall the longer an account goes untouched. The dealers who perform best in collections aren't necessarily better negotiators — they're simply faster and more consistent, reaching every account, every time.Ava closes that gap. The moment an account is assigned, she reaches out by text in the dealership's own name, negotiates a payment arrangement, and sends a secure, branded payment link — with no coverage gaps from staff turnover, vacations, or after-hours accounts.Proof in the Field: Collections That Never Close for the HolidaysLeedom Group points to early results from dealer clients running Ava as evidence of real-world impact. Over a recent holiday weekend, one dealer client's office was fully closed — doors locked, staff off, phones unmanned. Ava wasn't. Ava handled more than 300 SMS conversations with past-due customers and resolved over 30 collection issues, securing payments the entire time the office was dark.One customer's reply captured the shift: “dang, y'all don't get off for the holiday.”“Collections doesn't take a holiday,” the company said.Built for the Industry, Backed by Decades of Auto Retail ExperienceAIVA DealerTeams draws on decades of auto retail expertise. The Collection Agent is trained on nearly 2 million real collections conversations, is compatible with virtually any Dealer Management System (DMS) or Loan Management System (LMS) via its proprietary file format, and is fully monitored for compliance with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Consumer Collection Protection Act (CCPA), and Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA).AIVA DealerTeams is also part of the Leedom Group ecosystem alongside TextMaxx Pro, an established SMS/MMS platform handling a high volume of messages every month — meaning Ava rides on proven, high-deliverability infrastructure, not an unproven channel.Availability and PricingAIVA DealerTeams is available now nationwide, with tiered annual-commitment pricing by portfolio size: Starter at $2,000/month for up to 500 accounts, Growth at $2,500/month for up to 1,500 accounts, and custom Enterprise pricing for multi-rooftop groups. A performance guarantee backs qualifying accounts.Dealers can request a demo by texting AGENT to 95000 or visiting aivadealerteams.ai.Leadership Quote“We built AIVA DealerTeams because we've seen firsthand, for decades, what happens when a dealership's best people are stretched too thin to touch every account, every day,” said Chris Leedom, founder of Leedom Group. “Ava doesn't replace a dealership's collections team — she gives it the backup it needs, so experienced collectors can focus on the accounts that need a real conversation. Ava watches every account around the clock and reaches out the moment the law allows. This is the future of BHPH collections — period.”About Leedom GroupLeedom Group is a holding and advisory company with a track record of more than $500 million in combined revenue and decades of experience in auto retail. Its portfolio includes AIVA DealerTeams and TextMaxx Pro. Learn more at leedomgroup.com.About AIVA DealerTeamsAIVA DealerTeams, a Leedom Group company, delivers digital team members for auto dealers. Its flagship Collection Agent, Ava, provides FDCPA-, TCPA-, CCPA-, and ECOA-compliant collections engagement for BHPH and auto finance dealerships of any size, and is compatible with any DMS or LMS via its proprietary file format. Learn more or request a demo at aivadealerteams.ai.Media ContactChris LeedomFounder, Leedom Groupchris@leedomgroup.com941.371.7999leedomgroup.com | aivadealerteams.ai | textmaxxpro.com###

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