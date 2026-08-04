Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers Reaches 750 Five-Star Google Reviews

Setareh Law attorneys in Beverly Hills conference room

Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers Marks 750 Five-Star Google Reviews as a Testament to Client-Centered Representation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 750 five-star Google reviews across its California locations. The achievement reflects years of consistent results-driven representation and a firm-wide commitment to treating every client with the care and attention they deserve.Founded by Daniel Setareh and built on the principle that injured clients deserve more than just legal representation, the firm has grown into one of California's most recognized personal injury practices. With eight office locations statewide, more than 60 years of combined legal experience, and over $400 million recovered for injury victims, Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers has earned the trust of clients throughout the state, from Beverly Hills to Stockton, Fresno, Modesto, Santa Rosa, Tracy, and San Diego. Learn more about the firm's history and mission on the firm profile page The firm handles car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, wrongful death claims, and other serious personal injury matters on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients owe nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf. This commitment to accessibility has made quality legal representation available to clients regardless of their financial situation.The volume and consistency of five-star reviews across multiple regions speak to a client experience that goes beyond the courtroom. The firm offers home and hospital visits, 24/7 availability, and bilingual services in both English and Spanish, ensuring that communication barriers and physical limitations never stand between a client and the representation they need. Read what clients have shared about their experience on the testimonials page "Reaching 750 five-star Google reviews is a reflection of the people who trusted us with their cases. Every review represents someone who came to us during a difficult time, and our team's goal has always been to make sure they felt heard, supported, and ultimately satisfied with the outcome. We are grateful for each client who took the time to share their experience."— Daniel Setareh, Founder, Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident LawyersDaniel Setareh's dedication to clients has earned him the Avvo Client's Choice Award for six consecutive years, along with the 2026 Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion Platinum Award, one of the most prestigious client service distinctions in the legal industry. The firm also maintains more than 100 five-star reviews on Avvo.This milestone reinforces what Setareh Law has always believed: that doing right by clients is not just good practice, it is the foundation of everything.For more information about Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident Lawyers or to schedule a free consultation, visit setarehfirm.com.About Setareh Law, APLC Personal Injury & Accident LawyersSetareh Law, APLC is a California personal injury law firm with eight office locations statewide:- Beverly Hills: 8484 Wilshire Blvd #870, Beverly Hills, CA 90211- Modesto: 931 10th St #454, Modesto, CA 95354- Stockton: 110 N San Joaquin St Fl 2, #22, Stockton, CA 95202- Fresno: 4005 N Blackstone Ave #101a, Fresno, CA 93726- Tracy: 1005 E Pescadero Ave #167, Tracy, CA 95304- Santa Rosa: 427 Mendocino Ave #100, Santa Rosa, CA 95401- San Diego: 1855 First Ave. #103, San Diego, CA 92101- Oakland: 101 Broadway #264, Oakland, CA 94607The firm handles motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, wrongful death, and other serious injury cases on a contingency fee basis. For more information, visit setarehfirm.com.

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