ACI Jet Appoints Aaron Colt as FBO Safety Manager to Lead Network-Wide Safety Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet is pleased to announce the promotion of Aaron Colt to the newly established role of FBO Safety Manager. Previously serving as the Aircraft Ground Support (AGS) Supervisor at ACI Jet’s John Wayne Airport (SNA) location, Colt brings a wealth of hands-on operational experience and a proven track record in safety leadership to this critical network-wide position.
In his new role, Colt will report directly to the executive team and ACI Jet’s Vice President of FBOs and Facilities. He is tasked with overseeing and advancing the company’s FBO Safety Quality Management System (SQMS) across all locations, ensuring that safety protocols are not only standardized but continue to exceed industry benchmarks. His immediate priorities include the creation of a specialized audit toolkit to be tested at the San Luis Obispo (SBP) headquarters and performing gap analyses of all existing safety manuals and materials.
"Aaron was the clear choice for this role because he understands the day-to-day realities of our line service crews," said Andrew Robillard, ACI Jet’s Vice President of FBOs and Facilities. "He has a unique ability to connect with people on a personal level while maintaining an authoritative position on safety compliance. His experience in helping implement IS-BAH Stage 2 certiﬁcation and developing our current training systems makes him the ideal leader to scale our safety culture as we expand our network".
Colt’s promotion signiﬁes ACI Jet's commitment to internal career mobility and the value of front-line expertise. Having started on the ramp, Colt holds a deep understanding of the "downstream eﬀects" of safety policies, allowing him to collaborate on creative solutions for operational challenges across diﬀerent FBO tiers.
"My goal is to bridge the gap between executive-level policy and the daily operations on each FBO ramp," said Colt. "By reﬁning our SQMS and optimizing our reporting systems, we are building a safety framework that is fully scalable for both ACI Jet and our sister network through Freeman Holdings Group".
As FBO Safety Manager, Colt will also serve as the primary Subject Matter Expert (SME) for regulatory compliance, auditing FBOs against FAA, IS-BAH, ATA, OSHA, EPA, and NFPA standards. His leadership will ensure that as ACI Jet’s services scale and diversify, the company’s commitment to passenger and aircraft safety remains unparalleled.
About ACI Jet
Headquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes Citation and Bombardier maintenance and inspections as a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF), unscheduled “AOG” maintenance, aircraft parts and electronics sales and installation, aircraft ground support services/FBOs, and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients' own mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team composed of Aviators Doing Aviation®, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside-out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @ﬂyacijet.
John W. Tucker
In his new role, Colt will report directly to the executive team and ACI Jet’s Vice President of FBOs and Facilities. He is tasked with overseeing and advancing the company’s FBO Safety Quality Management System (SQMS) across all locations, ensuring that safety protocols are not only standardized but continue to exceed industry benchmarks. His immediate priorities include the creation of a specialized audit toolkit to be tested at the San Luis Obispo (SBP) headquarters and performing gap analyses of all existing safety manuals and materials.
"Aaron was the clear choice for this role because he understands the day-to-day realities of our line service crews," said Andrew Robillard, ACI Jet’s Vice President of FBOs and Facilities. "He has a unique ability to connect with people on a personal level while maintaining an authoritative position on safety compliance. His experience in helping implement IS-BAH Stage 2 certiﬁcation and developing our current training systems makes him the ideal leader to scale our safety culture as we expand our network".
Colt’s promotion signiﬁes ACI Jet's commitment to internal career mobility and the value of front-line expertise. Having started on the ramp, Colt holds a deep understanding of the "downstream eﬀects" of safety policies, allowing him to collaborate on creative solutions for operational challenges across diﬀerent FBO tiers.
"My goal is to bridge the gap between executive-level policy and the daily operations on each FBO ramp," said Colt. "By reﬁning our SQMS and optimizing our reporting systems, we are building a safety framework that is fully scalable for both ACI Jet and our sister network through Freeman Holdings Group".
As FBO Safety Manager, Colt will also serve as the primary Subject Matter Expert (SME) for regulatory compliance, auditing FBOs against FAA, IS-BAH, ATA, OSHA, EPA, and NFPA standards. His leadership will ensure that as ACI Jet’s services scale and diversify, the company’s commitment to passenger and aircraft safety remains unparalleled.
About ACI Jet
Headquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes Citation and Bombardier maintenance and inspections as a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF), unscheduled “AOG” maintenance, aircraft parts and electronics sales and installation, aircraft ground support services/FBOs, and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients' own mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team composed of Aviators Doing Aviation®, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside-out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @ﬂyacijet.
John W. Tucker
Director of Marketing, ACI Jet
+1 918-346-8943
email us here
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