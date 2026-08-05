1 in 4 Employers Say They’ve Interviewed a Suspected Deepfake Job Applicant, New Report Finds

The way U.S. companies hire has shifted dramatically in the past few years, with AI, identity fraud, and new hiring laws reshaping every step of the process.

iprospectcheck surveyed 1,500 U.S. business managers and owners on how AI, candidate fraud, and FCRA rules are affecting hiring and background screening.

GRANITE BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiring in the U.S. has changed significantly over the past few years. AI is now involved in about a third of hiring processes, candidate fraud has become something most HR teams have run into firsthand, and confirming a candidate is really who they say they are is quickly becoming a step employers run on every hire. Meanwhile, shifting federal, state, and city hiring laws are making it harder for employers to keep their hiring process compliant. iprospectcheck , a leading U.S. background screening company, surveyed 1,500 business managers and owners across the country for The 2026 State of Screening Report to understand how employers are handling AI in hiring, identity fraud, background screening, and FCRA compliance.1 in 4 employers has already interviewed a suspected deepfake or proxy candidateIdentity fraud in hiring is no longer hypothetical. 18.5% of employers say they have directly encountered or suspected candidate fraud, and 22.9% admit they may have unknowingly interviewed a proxy or deepfake candidate. Close to 3 in 10 (29.3%) say they have hired someone who later didn't seem to be the same person they had previously interviewed.Meanwhile, identity verification itself is inconsistent - 5.1% of companies admit they don't formally verify identity at all before hiring, and 22.3% aren't sure what their own process covers. The response from employers is close to a consensus: 80.9% now believe identity verification should be a standard part of background screening, and 67.5% say it should apply to every role - not just sensitive ones.1 in 3 companies now use AI in hiring - but employers still want a human making the final callOnly 31.6% of companies use AI anywhere in their hiring process today, most often to review resumes (15.8%). Results are mixed at best: just 13.8% say AI has significantly improved hiring, while a full quarter (25.0%) report no real difference at all.Where employers draw the line is striking. 61.2% believe a human should always review AI hiring recommendations, and 73.4% believe a human should review every potentially adverse background check record before it is reported. Only 12.5% would trust AI to make hiring recommendations unsupervised."AI can sort through a stack of resumes faster than any person ever could. What it can't do is take responsibility when something goes wrong," said Matthew J. Rodgers, Co-founder and President of iprospectcheck. "The moment you let an algorithm make the call on who gets hired, you've given up something no employer should ever relinquish: human judgment and accountability."Employers feel they're following the law - but most don't have the paperwork to back it upThe single sharpest finding in the report is the disconnect between employer confidence and employer documentation. Adverse action isn't the only weak spot. Only 43.7% of companies have reviewed their disclosure and authorization forms in the past year - a routine FCRA requirement - and 12.6% don't use those forms at all."Confidence and readiness are two different things," Rodgers said. "Plenty of companies feel good about their compliance right up until an actual adverse action letter has to go out, and that's exactly when the gaps in the process show up."Accurate reports matter more to employers than a low priceWhen employers choose a screening provider, accuracy was named most important by 35.5% of respondents, nearly twice as often as price (18.1%). U.S.-based support turned out to matter more than most providers expect: 83.8% of employers said it was very or somewhat important, and 46.5% said they would pay more for it.How screening budgets are being allocatedScreening spend is holding steady rather than growing - 42.2% of employers expect flat budgets over the next 12 months, and 28.6% expect an increase. New investment is flowing to the two services the report identifies as most under-served: AI-assisted screening (17.5%) and identity verification (14.9%). Asked to name the single biggest screening risk over the next five years, AI-generated applications topped the list at 22.7%, more than double any other answer.Full findings and methodology are available at The 2026 State of Screening Report by iprospectcheck About the reportIn July 2026, iprospectcheck surveyed 1,500 U.S. business managers and company owners from across the U.S., all of whom are directly involved in their company's hiring decisions. Respondents were recruited through a double opt-in online panel to make sure they took part willingly and knowingly. Responses were validated with digital fingerprinting, bot detection, geo-verification, and checks that flag anyone who finished the survey too quickly to have read the questions. Every response was then manually reviewed for quality.About iprospectcheckiprospectcheck is a U.S.-based, independently-owned background screening company that has helped employers make more informed hiring decisions since 2009. The company is a member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise, an E-Verify Designated Agent, and holds a BBB A+ rating. iprospectcheck's U.S.-based verification and compliance teams support employers across healthcare, transportation, financial services, staffing, warehousing, retail, and professional services, and also help job seekers run personal background checks on themselves before applying. Learn more at www.iprospectcheck.com

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