Disciplinary Action Taken Against Orthopedic Surgeon Steven Shannon Following Allegations of Sexual Harassment

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office announced today that disciplinary action has been taken against Lincoln Orthopedic Surgeon Steven Shannon, M.D., following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Under a settlement with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Shannon’s physician license has been revoked for at least 2 years, and he has been ordered to pay a $20,000 civil penalty, the highest civil penalty allowed by law. Any future reinstatement of his license will be subject to full payment of the penalty and approval by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Board of Medicine and Surgery.

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