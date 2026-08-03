Ernie Banks & Mickey Mantle Baseball Cards, Gold Coins, and More on Tap at Treasurer Frerichs’ Unclaimed Property Auction Preview

Video will be posted here: https://cms.illinois.gov/agency/media/video/videos.html

Baseball cards of Cubs legend Ernie Banks and Yankees great Mickey Mantle, a 14-karat white gold ring with a 10-carat blue sapphire and 14 diamonds, and Morgan silver dollars from various years are just some of the pieces of unclaimed property that the public can preview today (Monday, August 3).

“The preview we’re hosting today is a great opportunity for people to check out the items that we will be auctioning later this month during the Illinois State Fair,” said State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois.

“As Treasurer, I can’t bid on anything, but I’m sure there are a lot of baseball fans who would be excited to bid on Mickey Mantle cards from the 1960s and Ernie Banks cards from the 1950s and 1960s,” he added. “Also, if there’s someone in your life who is hard to buy gifts for, you can find something distinctive for them at the preview, and then bid for it at the auction in a couple of weeks.”

Potential bidders are invited to attend the auction preview from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Monday August 3) at the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office in the Marine Bank Building, 1 East Old State Capitol Plaza, in Springfield. Treasurer Frerichs will hold a media availability at 11 a.m.

At the preview, attendees will get a sneak peek at items that will be auctioned live at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 22 at the Lincoln Stage on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Treasurer Frerichs will serve as guest auctioneer for a few items toward the beginning of the event.

Some of the other items being auctioned include:

A vintage Alton woman’s wristwatch made of 14-karat white gold and containing 18 rubies and 16 diamonds

A 1916 McKinley gold U.S. dollar coin

A 14-karat yellow gold man’s ring containing a black star sapphire and a diamond

An Engelhard 100-ounce .999 file silver bar

A 1988 $10 Federal Reserve note with missing serial numbers and seal, known as an “error note”

A total of 250 lots with be auctioned, with some lots featuring multiple items.

The Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and the contents of safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the Treasurer’s Office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner. Items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for 10 years. All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes to identify them.

The Treasurer’s Office conducts online auctions of unclaimed property periodically throughout the year because it does not have the physical space to store the items indefinitely. The office also conducts an annual, in-person auction of unclaimed property during the Illinois State Fair in August.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search the state’s unclaimed property website, also known as I-CASH, find missing money that should be returned to them. Visit the I-CASH website at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to find out if any missing money is waiting for you.

Treasurer Frerichs Media Availability

Today (Monday, August 3, 2026)

Office of Illinois State Treasurer

Marine Bank Building

1 East Old State Capitol Plaza

Springfield, IL 62701

Media Availability: 11 a.m.

Auction Preview: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Live Unclaimed Property Auction

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Illinois State Fairgrounds | Lincoln Stage

801 East Sangamon Avenue | Springfield, IL

Auction Preview: 9-11 a.m.

Auction: 11 a.m.

Media Contacts

Eric Krol 312.814.1252

Adriana Colindres 217.558.1920

About the Treasurer

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR’iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $60 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions with money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the missing money ICash program, which has returned a record-breaking $2.6 billion since Frerichs was elected.

For more news about the State Treasurer’s Office, please sign up for our newsletter and follow Treasurer Frerichs on YouTube at @TreasurerMichaelFrerichs, Instagram at IL Treasurer, Threads @iltreasurer, LinkedIn and on Facebook at Invested in You – Treasurer Michael Frerichs.