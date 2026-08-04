Mike Koenigs, Ai Advisor

As two-thirds of companies that cut staff for Ai begin rehiring, Koenigs says the failures trace to missing implementation systems, not the technology.

The companies winning with Ai right now are doing the opposite of what made headlines.” — Mike Koenigs, Ai Advisor

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ford’s decision to bring back 350 experienced engineers after its Ai quality tools underperformed has become the latest example of a costly pattern in corporate Ai adoption, according to Mike Koenigs , an Ai advisor who works with founder-led companies through his Ai Enterprise engagements.Ford executives acknowledged in late June that the company’s most knowledgeable engineers departed before their expertise could be built into its automated systems, forcing the automaker to rehire veterans to retrain both its younger staff and its Ai tools. The reversal paid off. Ford subsequently claimed the top position among mainstream brands in the J.D. Power 2026 Initial Quality Study, its first time leading the ranking since 2010.Ford is not an isolated case. Klarna, which announced in 2024 that Ai was handling the workload of roughly 700 customer service agents, later began rehiring human staff after satisfaction declined on complex interactions. Research firm Gartner predicts that by 2027, half of all companies that attributed headcount reductions to Ai will rehire people for similar functions. A February 2026 Careerminds survey found that two-thirds of companies that conducted Ai-driven layoffs have already started rehiring, and research by Orgvue found 55 percent of business leaders now consider those redundancy decisions a mistake.“Ford fired the people who held the knowledge their Ai needed to learn from,” Koenigs said. “The expensive lesson every one of these companies keeps paying for is that Ai without your team’s expertise inside it is a very fast way to produce mistakes.”Koenigs, who has advised founders through organizations including Strategic Coach, Abundance360, and Genius Network, works with companies generating eight- and nine-figure revenue to build internal Ai implementation systems before making workforce decisions. His Ai Enterprise engagements focus on capturing institutional knowledge from experienced team members, building reusable Ai systems around it, and training teams to operate them - part of a broader push toward business growth and scaling through automation that keeps human expertise at the center rather than replacing it.A Gartner survey of 350 executives at companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue found no meaningful relationship between workforce reductions and stronger returns on Ai investment.“The companies winning with Ai right now are doing the opposite of what made headlines,” Koenigs said. “They sit their most experienced people down with the tools, capture what those people know, and turn it into systems the whole company runs on. The staff becomes more valuable, and so does the Ai.”More information about Ai Enterprise is available at https://aiaccelerator.com/enterpriseprogram/ About Mike KoenigsMike Koenigs is an Ai advisor, keynote speaker, and 19-time bestselling author who helps founder-led companies use Ai to grow without losing the human heart of their business. Over a four-decade career, he has worked with organizations including Sony, BMW, AT&T, and 3M, and has taken the stage at NASA, the United Nations, MIT, XPRIZE, Abundance360, Strategic Coach, and Genius Network. A stage 3a colorectal cancer survivor and 14 years cancer-free, Koenigs is known for turning complex Ai strategy into practical systems that entrepreneurs and their teams can implement immediately.that entrepreneurs and their teams can implement immediately.

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