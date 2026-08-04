Wastewater discharge in Keokuk reaches Mississippi River

KEOKUK -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a wastewater bypass at the City of Keokuk in Lee County.

On August 3, the Iowa DNR Field Office in Washington was notified by the City of Keokuk of an ongoing wastewater bypass due to a partially plugged line and malfunctioning equipment within Keokuk's wastewater collection system.

The bypass was initially reported last week, but the facility was unaware of the severity until inspection equipment could assess the situation.

The wastewater is being discharged through a combined sewer outfall into the Mississippi River, located east of the wastewater treatment plant. This outfall is situated upstream from the public boat ramp along Mississippi Drive. It is unknown how much wastewater has been discharged at this time.

Repairs are underway. Downstream recreational users should take caution and avoid the area at this time.

There have been no observable impacts to the river at this time. Water samples have been collected for testing. No dead fish have been observed. The Iowa DNR will continue to follow up with the city for further assessment.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.