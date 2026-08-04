Batch 22 New American Aquavit Wins Three Major Awards in Three Months

Batch 22 aquavit has won 5 major spirits industry medals since June

The versatile, highly acclaimed spirit captures top industry honors as bartenders and consumers seek bold, refreshing alternatives to vodka, gin, and mezcal.

Aquavit is gaining traction among American bartenders and drinkers, with global demand projected to grow faster than gin over the next decade” — Rich Manning

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Batch 22, the California-based American aquavit brand, announced today that it has earned three of the industry’s most coveted accolades in the past ninety days.In May, the brand was awarded the Platinum Medal at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards ; in July, Batch 22 took Double Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition ; and in July, at the New Orleans Spirits Competition hosted by Tales of the Cocktail , Batch 22 was named Specialty Spirit of the Year. “These three major awards are a testament, not only to the quality of our spirit, but also to the potential for aquavit to reach a much broader audience,” says Matthew Arkin, co-founder of Batch 22. “Our goal from the beginning was to create an aquavit that people would genuinely enjoy drinking, whether they grew up with it or have never tasted it before.”The unprecedented string of top honors cements Batch 22’s position as a driving force behind the current rise of aquavit in the American market. Scandinavian in origin, aquavit has historically been sidelined as a niche spirit, but Batch 22 is championing it as an approachable, highly versatile component for modern mainstream mixology.The Rise of Aquavit in the U.S. MarketBatch 22’s award trifecta comes at a moment of significant growth for the aquavit category, as American consumer preferences have evolved and are now more open to previously unknown or obscure spirits. According to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) and the Beverage Information Group, spirits have gained 13 points in overall market share since 2000, maintaining a market share lead with 42.4% over beer (41.8%) and wine (15.7%).As cocktail enthusiasts actively seek out unique flavor profiles—and as interest in mainstay spirits like mezcal, vodka, and gin cools off—bartenders and beverage managers across the country are turning to aquavit as a refreshing, savory alternative for both sipping and crafting cocktails.This shift in consumer behavior mirrors broader industry analyses. In his article for Food & Wine, spirits journalist Rich Manning describes how “aquavit went from Scandinavian tradition to cocktail staple," noting that "aquavit is gaining traction among American bartenders and drinkers, with global demand projected to grow faster than gin over the next decade." According to Manning’s research, the global aquavit market is poised to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the next decade, driven largely by surging American demand. This growth significantly outpaces the global gin market, which is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR over the same period.Redefining the Aquavit CategoryWhile several American craft distillers include an aquavit in their portfolio, Batch 22’s mission to highlight the distinct beauty, depth, and versatility of this spirit sets them apart. "Winning back-to-back top honors in L.A., San Francisco, and New Orleans validates what we've believed from day one,” says Bruce Glassman, co-founder. “Aquavit belongs on every cocktail menu in America."About Batch 22Batch 22 is an American-made aquavit crafted to be exceptionally smooth, balanced, and approachable. Distilled from corn and featuring notes of caraway, dill, and citrus, it offers a fresh interpretation of Scandinavia's iconic spirit while remaining true to its heritage. Founded by Matthew Arkin and Bruce Glassman, Batch 22 is currently expanding distribution throughout California and other states, while also shipping directly to consumers nationwide through its website, batch22.com.Media Contact:Bruce Glassman, Co-FounderBruce@Batch22.comC: 858-386-3163

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