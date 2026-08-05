Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners Partners with Hand and Orthopedic Physical Therapy Specialists

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Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners welcomes Hand & Orthopedic PT Specialists, expanding access to specialized rehabilitation across Utah.

We are excited to add their clinicians and staff to the Mountain Land Partners team and look forward to growing together as we continue advancing healthcare and empowering movement for life.” — Rick Lybbert, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners, a leading provider of physical therapy services and the largest outpatient physical therapy provider in the Mountain West, is proud to announce its partnership with Hand & Orthopedic Physical Therapy Specialists, a premier practice that has been providing specialized rehabilitation services in Utah for more than four decades. This strategic collaboration brings together the combined expertise of Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners and Hand & Orthopedic Physical Therapy Specialists to elevate the care experience for both patients and team members. The merger underscores Mountain Land's ongoing commitment to creating partnerships with high-quality individuals who share their vision and values.

Hand & Orthopedic Physical Therapy Specialists operates six outpatient clinics across the Wasatch Front and is recognized for its expertise in hand and upper extremity rehabilitation, orthopedic physical therapy, sports medicine, post-surgical recovery, and pelvic health. A defining characteristic of Hand & Orthopedic is its investment in clinical excellence. Most clinics are staffed by board-certified specialists whose advanced education and specialized certifications support exceptional patient outcomes.

By expanding access to highly specialized orthopedic and hand therapy services throughout Utah, Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners continues to support patients through every stage of recovery with evidence-based, personalized care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hand & Orthopedic Physical Therapy Specialists to the Mountain Land family," said Rick Lybbert, CEO of Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners. "For decades, they have built an exceptional reputation for clinical excellence and specialized care throughout Utah. Their talented team, commitment to outstanding patient outcomes, and strong community presence make them a perfect fit for our organization. We are excited to add their clinicians and staff to the Mountain Land Partners team and look forward to growing together as we continue advancing healthcare and empowering movement for life."

Steve Crandall of Hand & Orthopedic Physical Therapy Specialists said the partnership reflects a shared vision for improving access to coordinated, high-quality care: “Partnering with Mountain Land Partners allows us to meaningfully expand our mission to 'Move People Towards Healthy Living.' Integrating specialized physical therapy into primary care settings creates a more seamless, comprehensive experience for the individuals and families we serve. This strategic relationship strengthens our local presence and ensures patients throughout our communities have direct access to high-quality care at every stage of their health journey. We are grateful for this new opportunity to work with Mountain Land Partners.”

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