Judges From Sixth District Courts Convene for Power of Democracy Workshop

SAN JOSE — Judges and court executives from across the Sixth Appellate District met on July 22 for an outreach workshop organized by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero’s Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative (POD). The regional convening brought together representatives from the Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz superior courts alongside Sixth Appellate District justices. The workshop was devoted to back-to-school regional planning, capacity building, and sharing strategies for engaging K-12 educators and students. Similar workshops of this kind have been held for courts in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Appellate Districts.

Civics Builds Confidence in the Judiciary

Sixth Appellate District Administrative Presiding Justice Mary Greenwood opened the workshop reminding participants of the stakes at hand, that to sustain public trust in the judiciary, and that one of the duties of being a judge is public education.

"As judges, we play a role in developing local education programs and finding an active part of life in the community to increase public understanding of political intelligence," Greenwood said. "That is part of our job."

Her remarks aligned with California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero’s vision for the branch, and commitment to outreach. Soon after her 2023 appointment, Chief Justice Guerrero named workshop co-host Santa Clara County Judge Julia Alloggiamento to help lead her civic learning and outreach effort alongside Administrative Presiding Justice Judith McConnell of the Fourth Appellate District — a longtime fixture of judicial outreach and civics work.

Programs Already in Motion Serve as Models

The workshop doubled as a showcase for programs already succeeding across the region. Starting with court-hosted programs, Santa Clara County Presiding Judge Julia Emede pointed to the success of established initiatives like Color of Justice, a mentoring program, and the Young Women's Power Lunch, which drew more than 90 attendees this year. Both court programs began as small pilots. Santa Cruz County Assistant Presiding Judge Erika Ziegenhorn credited "Cookie Court" for giving local 5th graders the unique opportunity to visit the courthouse. Others in attendance reflected positively on their use of similar scripted mock trials that allow students to take on roles like prosecutors, defense attorneys, court clerks, and bailiffs.

Kristina Ravo, a longtime education partner attending as an ally of the initiative, gave a presentation on trends in civic learning. She suggested several tips for courts to connect students and told judges they had a strength others can’t bring to a classroom: impartiality.

"Students can form their own opinions about things, which is what we want," she said. "We want to empower them to come up with their own thoughts and learn how the system and the law can support them. They can see themselves in places that they maybe wouldn't have seen before."

The Rural Access Gap

After reflecting on efforts to travel to classrooms, mainly through the Judges in the Classroom program, judges from counties with large rural populations raised the challenges they face reaching schools that don't respond to their outreach efforts.

"Distance, we can overcome that. We need to get the attention from teachers. We are saying, we’re here to help you. Let us show up with our robes and talk to your students about civics," said Monterey County Presiding Judge Rafael Vazquez, whose county is nearly 97% rural.

San Benito County Presiding Judge Omar Rodriguez — one of only two judges on that bench — described similar challenges reaching unincorporated communities located up to an hour from the courthouse. He reminded the group that while these communities may be small, and their students are often the hardest to reach, it is important to renew the commitment to reaching them in the new school year.

A Challenge for Constitution Month

The workshop closed with a call to action ahead of Constitution Month in September. With 2026 marking the nation's 250th anniversary, Justice Greenwood and Judge Alloggiamento introduced the Power of Democracy's 250-Student Challenge, inviting judges and courts across the district to pledge classroom visits, courtroom visits, or both — reaching 250 students each before the end of the year.

This is the fifth consecutive year the California courts prepare to celebrate Constitution Day, September 17, the full month. The expanded commemoration began during the pandemic in response to teachers reporting the closure of many of their civic learning programs when they moved to remote instruction. This year, Power of Democracy leads anticipate continued expansion into counties participating for the first time.

“As judges, we all face the challenge of keeping up with large caseloads. But with enough advanced preparation, we all can find an hour to visit a classroom,” Judge Alloggiamento said in closing. "Start small, identify your audience, then build from there. We hope you go back to your colleagues and share what you’ve learned and that you feel prepared for the new school year.”

Schools interested in connecting with their local court for the new school year, visit powerofdemocracy.org.