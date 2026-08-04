REMINDER: Animal Resources to Host Annual Summer Lovin' Adopt-A-Thon

Alachua County Animal Resources reminds residents about the annual Summer Lovin' Adopt-A-Thon, the animal shelter’s biggest adoption event of the year.

The event is held in partnership with the University of Florida and its student chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians, whose volunteers assist shelter staff in connecting adoptable pets with loving families during the busy summer intake season.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alachua County Animal Resources shelter (3400 NE 53rd Ave., Gainesville) and will feature hundreds of dogs and cats available for adoption free of charge.

In addition to all adoption fees being waived, every pet will be examined by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered, microchipped, licensed and up to date on core vaccinations. Pets will also receive deworming treatment and flea and heartworm prevention, along with a goodie bag of toys and supplies to help them settle into their new homes. The value of the included veterinary care and supplies is up to $600 per pet.

Residents are encouraged to browse available pets online before the event and come prepared to meet the animal that best fits their household. Adoptions are first-come, first-served. Adopters must be at least 18 years old and present a photo ID and proof of address. Households with other pets should bring proof of current rabies vaccinations and licenses.

Leading up to the event, the shelter will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5, for its regularly scheduled quarterly deep cleaning and employee continuing education.

“Summer is one of our busiest times of the year, making events like the Summer Lovin' Adopt-A-Thon especially important," said Animal Resources Director Dianne Sauve. "Every adoption creates space for another animal in need while giving a deserving pet the chance to become part of a loving family. We encourage anyone considering adding a pet to their home to visit the shelter and meet their new best friend.”

Follow the Facebook event.

For more information, contact Alachua County Animal Resources at 352-264-6870.