Arcus Partners® Names Eric Peters Chief Revenue Officer and Partner

Wealth management technology veteran with two decades of enterprise sales leadership joins Arcus to accelerate growth of the Arcus Edge™ platform

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcus Partners®, an AI-first WealthTech and managed services company serving SMB RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms, today announced that Eric Peters has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, effective August 5, 2026.

Peters brings more than 20 years of enterprise sales and business development leadership across the wealth management technology industry. He joins Arcus most recently from Docupace, where he served as Vice President, Enterprise Business Solutions, and previously held senior sales and business development roles at Practifi, InvestCloud/Tegra118, and Fiserv Investment Services. Earlier in his career, Peters spent nearly a decade at PriceMetrix (acquired by McKinsey & Company), where he was recognized as the company’s top-producing salesperson for eight consecutive years, generating in excess of $6.5 million in total contract value annually through multi-year SaaS and enterprise licensing agreements with leading U.S. and Canadian wealth management firms.

In his new role, Peters will lead Arcus’s revenue organization, driving new client acquisition and expansion across the Arcus Edge™ platform — which unifies Finity360™ (client experience), SYNTHIFY™ (data intelligence), and ArcusX AI™ (agentic intelligence) into a single, AI-first wealth management technology stack.

“Eric has spent his career building trusted relationships with the same firms Arcus serves — regional broker-dealers, RIAs, and wealth management firms navigating a rapidly changing technology landscape,” said Gerry Murphy, CEO and Partner of Arcus Partners®. “His track record of translating complex platform capabilities into measurable client value makes him the right partner to lead our next stage of growth.”

“Arcus has built something genuinely differentiated in Arcus Edge™ — a platform that solves real problems for wealth management firms rather than adding another point solution to the stack,” said Peters. “I’m looking forward to helping firms across the industry put that platform to work.”

Peters holds a track record of signing multi-year enterprise licensing and SaaS agreements with regional and wirehouse financial services firms, Canadian bank-owned wealth management businesses, and correspondent clearing firms throughout his career.

About Arcus Partners®
Arcus Partners® is an AI-first WealthTech and managed services company serving SMB RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms. As a Salesforce ISV and AWS Technical Partner, Arcus delivers the Arcus Edge™ platform — combining Finity360™, SYNTHIFY™, and ArcusX AI™ — to help wealth management firms modernize their technology stack, streamline operations, and deliver a differentiated client experience. Founded in 2016, Arcus is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, with development operations in Pune, India.

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Arcus Partners
+1 888-942-7287
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Arcus Partners is a FinTech innovator and strategic solutions provider dedicated to empowering Wealth Management, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), and Broker-Dealer (BD) firms. We specialize in leveraging Salesforce technology and data-driven insights to drive operational efficiency, enhance client engagement, and support regulatory compliance across the financial services industry. Our suite of solutions and services transforms business workflows and enables firms to meet the challenges of an evolving financial landscape. Our Solutions Finity360 Finity360 is a powerful document management and automation solution that seamlessly integrates with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. Designed to address the unique requirements of wealth management firms, Finity360 streamlines client onboarding, document storage, and data processing while enhancing security and compliance. With robust features like automated forms, e-signature integration, and data recovery, Finity360 boosts productivity and provides a better client experience, ensuring that RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth managers can focus on building and sustaining client relationships. Arcus360 Arcus360 is a comprehensive suite of middle-office applications designed to optimize back-office operations and improve front-end engagement for wealth management firms. By integrating directly with Salesforce and other essential portfolio management and custodian platforms, Arcus360 enhances the management of securities transactions, reporting, and compliance processes. Arcus360 delivers a unified platform experience, enabling RIAs and broker-dealers to streamline operations, increase transparency, and scale efficiently within a single, cohesive ecosystem. SYNTHIFY SYNTHIFY brings next-generation data intelligence and analytics to wealth management. By harnessing advanced data aggregation, predictive analytics, and visualization tools, SYNTHIFY enables wealth managers, RIAs, and BDs to derive actionable insights from vast amounts of client and market data. This intelligence platform drives informed decision-making, uncovers growth opportunities, and enhances the ability to anticipate client needs, helping firms stay ahead of market trends and maintain a competitive edge in a data-driven industry.

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