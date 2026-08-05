Arcus Partners® Names Eric Peters Chief Revenue Officer and Partner

Wealth management technology veteran with two decades of enterprise sales leadership joins Arcus to accelerate growth of the Arcus Edge™ platform

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arcus Partners , an AI-first WealthTech and managed services company serving SMB RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms, today announced that Eric Peters has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, effective August 5, 2026.Peters brings more than 20 years of enterprise sales and business development leadership across the wealth management technology industry. He joins Arcus most recently from Docupace, where he served as Vice President, Enterprise Business Solutions, and previously held senior sales and business development roles at Practifi, InvestCloud/Tegra118, and Fiserv Investment Services. Earlier in his career, Peters spent nearly a decade at PriceMetrix (acquired by McKinsey & Company), where he was recognized as the company’s top-producing salesperson for eight consecutive years, generating in excess of $6.5 million in total contract value annually through multi-year SaaS and enterprise licensing agreements with leading U.S. and Canadian wealth management firms.In his new role, Peters will lead Arcus’s revenue organization, driving new client acquisition and expansion across the Arcus Edge™ platform — which unifies Finity360™ (client experience), SYNTHIFY™ (data intelligence), and ArcusX AI™ (agentic intelligence) into a single, AI-first wealth management technology stack.“Eric has spent his career building trusted relationships with the same firms Arcus serves — regional broker-dealers, RIAs, and wealth management firms navigating a rapidly changing technology landscape,” said Gerry Murphy, CEO and Partner of Arcus Partners. “His track record of translating complex platform capabilities into measurable client value makes him the right partner to lead our next stage of growth.”“Arcus has built something genuinely differentiated in Arcus Edge™ — a platform that solves real problems for wealth management firms rather than adding another point solution to the stack,” said Peters. “I’m looking forward to helping firms across the industry put that platform to work.”Peters holds a track record of signing multi-year enterprise licensing and SaaS agreements with regional and wirehouse financial services firms, Canadian bank-owned wealth management businesses, and correspondent clearing firms throughout his career.About Arcus PartnersArcus Partnersis an AI-first WealthTech and managed services company serving SMB RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms. As a Salesforce ISV and AWS Technical Partner, Arcus delivers the Arcus Edge™ platform — combining Finity360™, SYNTHIFY™, and ArcusX AI™ — to help wealth management firms modernize their technology stack, streamline operations, and deliver a differentiated client experience. Founded in 2016, Arcus is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, with development operations in Pune, India.Media ContactArcus PartnersGerry MurphyGerry.murphy@arcuspartners.com

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