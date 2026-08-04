Picente Announces Open Application Period for Oneida County Veterans Capital Restoration Matching Grant Program

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. today announced that applications are now being accepted for the Oneida County Veterans Capital Restoration Matching Grant Program, which will provide financial assistance to eligible veterans organizations for capital improvements to their facilities.

Picente first announced the funding initiative during his 2026 State of the County Address earlier this year. The program was established to support the preservation, repair, restoration and modernization of facilities owned and operated by veterans organizations throughout Oneida County.

“Our veterans organizations have long served as pillars of their communities,” Picente said. “They honor the service and sacrifice of those who wore our nation’s uniform, support veterans and military families, and provide important gathering spaces for communities across Oneida County. This program will help ensure that these facilities are preserved and remain strong for future generations.”

Eligible applicants include chartered American Legion Posts, chartered Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts and other recognized veterans organizations approved by Oneida County. Organizations must be physically located within Oneida County, own or maintain long-term control of the facility where improvements are proposed and be in good standing with their parent organization.

Grant funds may be used for a wide range of capital improvement projects, including roof repair or replacement; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems; plumbing and electrical upgrades; windows and doors; ADA accessibility improvements; parking lot repairs; structural stabilization; exterior restoration; interior rehabilitation; kitchen and bathroom modernization; energy-efficiency upgrades; emergency repairs and building code compliance improvements. Projects that began construction prior to July 1, 2026 do not qualify for funding.

The program provides reimbursement for up to 50 percent of eligible project costs following the completion of approved work and submission of required documentation. Grant awards will range from $2,500 to $5,000 per applicant per funding round.

Matching contributions may include cash, donated materials, donated professional services, volunteer labor, other grants and other eligible sources. Applicants must provide documentation identifying the source and amount of all matching contributions.

Applications will be reviewed for completeness and eligibility, with preference potentially given to projects that address health and safety concerns, preserve aging facilities, improve accessibility, leverage additional investment, serve large veteran populations or enhance community-use spaces. They will be accepted on a rolling basis until available program funds have been exhausted.

Applicants must submit a completed application and supporting documentation, including a description of the proposed project and its anticipated benefits, a contractor estimate or vendor quotation, photographs of existing conditions, organizational and facility-control documentation, verification of matching funds and authorization from the organization’s board or post leadership.

Completed applications and supporting materials should be submitted to:

Oneida County Department of Planning

Boehlert Center at Union Station

321 Main St., 3rd Floor

Utica, NY 13501

Applications can also be submitted online at https://oneidacountyny.gov/departments/planning/oneida-county-veterans-capital-restoration-matching-grant-program/.

For more information, contact Maya DeFazio at (315) 798-5710 or mrdefazio@oneidacountyny.gov.