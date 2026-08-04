Cyber Tip Leads to Arrest of Southern Arizona Man for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Three Points, Ariz. – On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives assigned to the Southern Major Crimes Unit arrested 54-year-old Mark Allen Jackson of Three Points on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

AZDPS Southern Major Crimes detectives initially received a cyber tip on July 23, 2026, regarding an individual downloading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to a cloud account. During the subsequent investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a property in Three Points and seized several electronic devices.

Jackson was arrested by detectives in the area of SR-86 and Ajo Highway on the morning of July 29. He was booked into the Pima County Jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class 2 felony.

“Protecting children is one of our highest priorities,” said Major Erik Axlund, Commander of the AZDPS Investigations Bureau. “This case demonstrates the importance of public reporting and the dedication of our detectives who work tirelessly to investigate these serious offenses.”

The Major Crimes Unit was supported by Southern Intel and Highway Patrol District 17 in this investigation. The Department extends its appreciation to the Tucson Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEaT) Unit for their assistance in this investigation.

Tips on suspicious or criminal activity can be reported to the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center at azactic.gov or by calling 1-877-429-8477.