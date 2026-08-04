MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION POLICE TO HOST NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AT HALETHORPE AND UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND COMMUNITY CENTERS

BALTIMORE, MD (August 4, 2026) - The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration Police Force will host events at two Baltimore-area community centers in support of National Night Out today, August 4, 2026. National Night Out is a nation-wide community-building event that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and local communities.

“The National Night Out event gives the officers of the Maryland Transit Administration Police another opportunity to directly engage with the public,” said Maryland Transit Administration Chief of Police Col. Jerome E. Howard, Jr. “Increasing safety awareness on public transit is a top priority for our officers, and something we look forward to every National Night Out.”

Maryland Transit Administration Police representatives will participate in an evening of fun, education and engagement while offering tips on staying safe. Community members are invited to ask questions, share feedback, learn about transit safety programs and discover ways they can help prevent crime by remaining alert and reporting suspicious activity.

Representatives of the Maryland Transit Administration Police Force will attend the following two National Night Out events:

Halethorpe Community: 6-8:30 p.m. is located at the UMBC Stadium Lot, 1000 Hill Top Circle, Baltimore, Maryland 21250

Franklintown Community: 5:30-7:30 p.m. University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute 2200 Kernan Drive, Gwynn Oak Maryland 21207

The Maryland Transit Administration Police urge residents, transit riders, community organizations and local businesses to help build police-community partnerships and increase neighborhood camaraderie at the free National Night Out event.



Maryland Transit Administration Police participate in other community-building evenys throughout the year such as the Polar Bear Plunge, the Torch Run to support SpecialOlympics and the Adopt-A-Family program during the holiday season.

The Maryland Transit Administration is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States, and operates local and commuter buses, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train Service, and a comprehensive Mobility paratransit system. The goal of the Maryland Transit Administration is to provide safe, efficient, and reliable transit across Maryland with world-class customer service. To learn more, visit mta.maryland.gov, check us out on Facebook or YouTube and follow us on Twitter/X and Bluesky Social.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Courtney Mims

Office: 410-767-8367

Cell: 667-392-0157

cmims@mdot.maryland.gov

Paul Shepard

Office: 410-767-3935

Cell: 443-622-4181

pshepard@mdot.maryland.gov

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