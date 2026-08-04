ATS Mako Surpasses 1,000 Recruiters as Adoption of Its High-Volume Recruiting Platform Accelerates

ATS Mako surpasses 1,000 recruiters, marking rapid growth and rising demand for its high-volume applicant tracking and recruiting platform.

High-volume recruiting is fundamentally different from traditional hiring,” — Babak Motamedi

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Mako , an applicant tracking and recruiting technology platform designed for high-volume hiring teams, announced today that more than 1,000 recruiters are now using the platform to manage applicants, communicate with candidates, schedule interviews, and streamline recruiting operations.The milestone reflects ATS Mako’s continued growth among recruiting organizations that need a faster and more efficient way to manage large applicant volumes across multiple recruiters, offices, and locations.ATS Mako brings applicant tracking, email and text communication, interview scheduling, candidate management, reporting, and recruiting workflows together within a single platform. The system is designed to reduce repetitive administrative work, improve recruiter accountability, and help hiring teams respond to applicants more quickly.“Surpassing 1,000 recruiters is an important milestone for ATS Mako, but it is only the beginning,” said Babak Motamedi, founder of ATS Mako. “Our focus has always been on building practical technology that helps recruiters move faster, stay organized, and convert more applicants into interviews and hires. The continued adoption of the platform confirms that there is a significant need for recruiting software built specifically for high-volume environments.”ATS Mako has experienced rapid growth as recruiting teams increasingly seek platforms capable of handling large applicant pipelines and high levels of candidate communication without adding unnecessary complexity.Unlike traditional applicant tracking systems that are often built around slower corporate hiring cycles, ATS Mako is designed for recruiting environments where speed, volume, consistent follow-up, and recruiter performance directly affect hiring results.“High-volume recruiting is fundamentally different from traditional hiring,” Motamedi added. “Recruiters may be managing hundreds of applicants, sending thousands of messages, and scheduling interviews across multiple offices. ATS Mako was built to help them manage that activity without losing candidates or wasting time on repetitive tasks.”The company continues to expand the platform through new integrations, enhanced reporting, improved communication tools, workflow automation, and AI-powered features designed to support recruiters throughout the hiring process.ATS Mako plans to continue investing in product development, client support, integrations, and new tools that help recruiting organizations improve performance at both the recruiter and leadership levels.About ATS MakoATS Mako, a Saffar Capital company, is a high-velocity applicant tracking and recruiting technology platform designed for high-volume hiring teams. The platform helps recruiters manage candidates, communicate through email and text messaging, schedule interviews, track recruiting activity, and streamline workflows from initial application through onboarding.ATS Mako is owned by Saffar Capital, a privately held investment and operating company focused on building and supporting technology-enabled businesses.For more information, visit ATSMako.com and SaffarCap.com.

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