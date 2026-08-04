HBMA CONGRATULATES CLINIC SERVICE CORP. ON COMPLIANCE ACCREDITATION

CLINIC SERVICE CORP. is recognized by the program to protect patient privacy, prevent medical billing fraud, and comply with federal regulations

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Business Management Association (HBMA) announced that Clinic Service Corp. is now accredited under the HBMA Compliance Accreditation Program for revenue cycle management (RCM) companies (a.k.a., medical billing and medical practice management companies) and offered its congratulations. The HBMA Compliance Accreditation Program is designed to assess compliance with a range of federal healthcare industry regulations, including provisions to protect patient privacy under HIPAA, promote cybersecurity, and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse in medical billing.Clinic Service Corp. is an RCM company based in Denver, Colorado that serves more than 40 medical practices. "Earning HBMA compliance accreditation reflects the standard we hold ourselves to every day — that the providers and patients who depend on us deserve nothing less than rigorous, independently verified protection of their data and their trust," said Andrew Graham, President and CEO of Clinic Service Corporation. "We've built this company over two generations on the principle that compliance isn't a checkbox — it's a commitment.""HBMA understands that medical billing and revenue cycle management companies operate in a complex, highly regulated profession, fraught with high consequences for fraud, waste and abuse. By achieving HBMA compliance accreditation, Clinic Service Corporation has demonstrated by independent evaluation that their practices surpass federal requirements to protect confidential patient medical information, secure their data systems, and prevent fraud," said Jennifer Hicks, president of HBMA.The HBMA Compliance Accreditation Program is the result of the RCM industry coming together within HBMA to establish a process to independently assess the participating company's program to fulfill its obligation to meet regulatory requirements. The HBMA Compliance Accreditation Program assesses compliance with HIPAA and with Health and Human Service Office of Inspector General compliance standards on fraud, waste and abuse; the Stark Law, which is designed to prevent conflicts of interest by medical providers in their prescribed patient care; federal Anti-kickback law; and the OIG work plan. The assessment under the HBMA Compliance Accreditation Program includes a comprehensive evaluation of the policies and practices of RCM companies with respect to employee training; security risks, including the security of confidential patient health information; documentation storage and handling; practices to promote compliance with federal regulations; disaster and emergency preparedness plans; and human resources practices, including background check procedures and onboarding.

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