Sage Ridge School Names Internationally Respected Educator Bill Delbrugge as New Head of School

Veteran independent school leader brings more than 35 years of experience to guide Sage Ridge's next chapter of academic excellence and growth

Veteran independent school leader brings more than 35 years of experience to guide Sage Ridge's next chapter of academic excellence and growth

Bill is an accomplished educational leader whose experience, vision and commitment to students make him an outstanding choice to lead Sage Ridge School.” — Greg Hayes, President and Chair of the Sage Ridge School Board of Trustees

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Sage Ridge School has named internationally recognized educator Bill Delbrugge as its next Head of School. Bringing more than 35 years of leadership experience across independent schools, international education and public education, Delbrugge will guide the college preparatory school through its next phase of growth while building on its longstanding reputation for academic excellence, close community relationships and student success.

Key Takeaways

• Internationally recognized educator Bill Delbrugge named Head of School.

• More than 35 years of leadership experience spanning Georgia, Florida, Houston, Dubai and Egypt.

• Track record of growing enrollment, expanding academic programs and leading campus improvements.

• Will help lead Sage Ridge's continued growth while preserving its close-knit community and academic excellence.

Sage Ridge School today announced the appointment of internationally respected educator Bill Delbrugge as its next Head of School, bringing an accomplished leader with more than 35 years of experience to guide the independent college preparatory school through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Most recently, Delbrugge served as Head of School at The Village School in Houston, where enrollment grew approximately 25% during his five-year tenure to more than 2,000 day and boarding students. He also introduced Pre-Medical and Computer Science Diploma tracks while overseeing significant campus improvements, including renovations to the Lower School and the expansion of the High School with state-of-the-art STEAM facilities.

Under Delbrugge's leadership, The Village School also became home to the largest International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in the Nord Anglia Education network. During his tenure, student-athletes captured six state championships, and the Class of 2026 earned more than $72 million in scholarships.

Prior to Houston, Delbrugge served as founding headmaster of Dunecrest American School in Dubai, headmaster of The American International School in Egypt, superintendent of Flagler County Public Schools in Florida and held leadership roles with the Georgia Department of Education. In Egypt, he grew enrollment from approximately 1,100 to more than 3,500 students across two campuses while leading students to a 100% International Baccalaureate Diploma pass rate for four consecutive years.

"Bill is an accomplished educational leader whose experience, vision and commitment to students make him an outstanding choice to lead Sage Ridge School," said Greg Hayes, President and Chair of the Sage Ridge School Board of Trustees. "Throughout our search, Bill distinguished himself as a leader who understands the power of strong school communities, academic excellence and meaningful relationships. We are confident he will build on Sage Ridge's exceptional foundation while helping shape an exciting future for our students, faculty and families."

Founded in 1998, Sage Ridge School serves students in grades 1 through 12 and is recognized as northern Nevada's premier independent college preparatory school. The school offers a rigorous academic program featuring more than 20 Advanced Placement courses, small class sizes, individualized instruction, competitive athletics, exceptional arts programs and outdoor education experiences, all within a close-knit community where every student is known and supported.

"I am honored to join Sage Ridge School and become part of a community that values academic excellence, meaningful relationships and the development of the whole child," said Delbrugge. "From the moment I stepped onto campus, I could feel the strength of the school's culture and the genuine commitment of its faculty, students and families. Sage Ridge has built something truly special, and I look forward to working alongside this remarkable community to build on its successes, embrace new opportunities and prepare students to lead with confidence, curiosity and character."

Delbrugge's appointment comes at an exciting time for Sage Ridge as the school continues expanding its lower school, enhancing campus facilities and strengthening its position as one of the region's premier independent schools. As Sage Ridge continues growing enrollment and investing in its future, Delbrugge's leadership will help build on the school's tradition of academic excellence while preserving the personalized educational experience that has long defined the school.

About Sage Ridge School

Founded in 1998, Sage Ridge School is northern Nevada's only independent college preparatory school serving students in grades 1 through 12. Located in Reno, students benefit from more than 20 Advanced Placement courses, competitive athletics, award-winning arts programs, outdoor education and leadership opportunities that prepare them for success in college and life.

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