Lumin Health Appoints Aakash Sathappan, MD, as Site Director of Lumin Health Brookline, MA

Dr. Aakash Sathappan; Psychiatrist and Medical Director of Lumin Health Brookline

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumin Health , a leading provider of ketamine treatment and insurance-covered esketamine (Spravato) for treatment-resistant depression, recently announced the appointment of Aakash Sathappan, MD, as Site Director of Lumin Health Brookline , MA, where he will support the clinical team treating patients in the Boston region.As Site Director, Dr. Sathappan will oversee clinical care at Lumin Health Brookline, delivering patient-centred treatment for people living with treatment-resistant depression and related conditions. Dr. Sathappan will also strengthen coordination with referring providers and support the delivery of consistent, evidence-based care in Lumin Health’s purpose-built outpatient setting.Demand for ketamine and esketamine treatment in the United States has grown significantly in recent years, and more people than ever before are seeking these treatments now that esketamine nasal spray is FDA-approved and covered by most insurance. However, many people living with treatment-resistant depression still find themselves navigating a fragmented care landscape that is split between hospital systems and at-home models. Lumin Health offers a different approach for these patients, which includes strong clinical oversight, clear protocols, and emotional support, all at the same site and under one roof. Lumin Health believes that its model is especially important for individuals who have already cycled through multiple therapies without success.“Many patients who seek this kind of care have already spent years trying to find something that works, often while feeling discouraged or overlooked,” Dr. Sathappan said. “What matters most is creating an environment where treatment is both clinically rigorous and deeply supportive. At Lumin Health, that means pairing strong safety standards and evidence-based care with a setting that helps people feel seen, guided, and hopeful.”Dr. Sathappan is a Harvard-trained, board-certified psychiatrist with an extensive publication history and professional experience at Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Sathappan also authored the first guidelines for informed consent for ketamine in adolescents with treatment-resistant depression. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Sathappan serves as course director for Harvard psychiatry fellows and is considered faculty at Harvard Medical School.About Lumin HealthLumin Health is a psychiatrist-led provider of interventional behavioral health care, delivering insurance-covered medically supervised esketamine (Spravato) and ketamine-based treatment in a purpose-built outpatient setting and partnering with community providers to expand responsible access to effective care. Lumin Health is one of the largest providers of esketamine (Spravato) and ketamine therapy in the country, and operates five locations across Massachusetts and Maryland. Learn more at lumin.health.

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