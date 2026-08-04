Trash & Recycling Pickup Delayed One Day the Week of August 10th

No Trash & Recycling Pickup on Monday, August 10th. Collection will be delayed, by one day, for the remainder of the week.

Holiday closings and trash pickup delays are also posted on the Town Calendar.

Trash & Recycling reminders:

– Regular trash will be collected weekly.

– Recyclables will be collected bi-weekly in the carts.

– Yard waste pickup begins April 1st and ends December 15th.

– Residents can purchase a second trash tote for $65.