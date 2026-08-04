DEC Awards $4 Million in Grants to Municipalities to Transition to Electric Vehicles

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced $4 million in grants awarded to municipalities across the state for the purchase or lease of zero-emission vehicles for municipal fleets, and grants for the purchase and installation of public electric vehicle charging stations in communities as part of DEC’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Rebate and Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure programs. The addition of these vehicles and charging stations is helping advance local efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide.

“New York State is committed to reducing pollution by supporting the transition to electrify the state’s transportation sector and improve the health and quality of life for residents,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton. “DEC’s ZEV programs, which support the purchase or lease of municipal EVs and the installation of public EV charging stations, continue to provide critical support to local communities, making it more affordable to green their fleets, reduce fuel costs, decrease harmful emissions, and save taxpayers money.”

The DEC Municipal ZEV Rebate Program continues to advance local efforts to mitigate climate change. The 2025 round of the program is providing awards to 14 municipalities to support the purchase or lease of 55 battery electric vehicles totaling more than $400,000. Since its start in 2016, the ZEV Rebate Program awarded more than $2.25 million to municipalities for 286 electric vehicles and 115 plug-in hybrids.

Recipients of the 2025 rebate awards include:

City of Buffalo, $30,000 for four vehicles

Town of Colonie, $37,500 for five vehicles

Village of Hastings-on-Hudson, $7,500 for one vehicle

Town of Huntington, $52,500 for seven vehicles

City of Kingston, $82,500 for 11 vehicles

Monroe County, $7,500 for one vehicle

City of Plattsburgh, $30,000 for four vehicles

Town of Red Hook, $7,500 for one vehicle

Village of Scarsdale, $42,500 for seven vehicles

City of Schenectady, $45,000 for six vehicles

Tompkins County, $22,500 for three vehicles

Town of Victor, $7,500 for one vehicle

Westchester County, $7,500 for one vehicle

City of White Plains, $22,500 for three vehicles

More information about the DEC Municipal ZEV Rebate Program is available on DEC’s website.

As part of the 2025 round of the ZEV Infrastructure Grant Program, DEC is providing 36 grants totaling more than $3.6 million for 74 level 2 electric vehicle charging ports and 24 fast chargers to 23 municipalities across the State. Since the start of the program in 2016, DEC awarded more than $23 million for 1,296 level 2 charging ports, 99 fast chargers, and three hydrogen fuel filling nozzles.

Recipients of the 2025 infrastructure grants include:

Village of Baldwinsville, $199,600 for two fast chargers

Village of Bemus Point, $132,027 for one fast charger

Town of Chilli, $300,000 for one fast charger

City of Dunkirk, $117,725 for one fast charger

Village of Canton, $205,210 for two fast chargers

Village of Greenwood Lake, $48,144 for two level 2 charging ports

Village of Haverstraw, $300,000 for five fast chargers

Village of Highland Falls, $42,795 for two level 2 charging ports

Town of Huntington, $107,760 for four level 2 charging ports and three fast chargers

Village of Mamaroneck, $65,242 for four level 2 charging ports

Village of Middleburgh, $4,481 for four level 2 charging ports

Monroe County, $500,000 for 20 level 2 charging ports

Village of Naples, $18,490 for four level 2 charging ports

City of Newburgh, $196,576 for two level 2 charging ports and one fast charger

Town of New Castle, $68,000 for six level 2 charging ports

Town of Newfane, $41,343 for four level 2 charging ports

City of New Rochelle, $84,000 for four level 2 charging ports

Town of Niagara, $167,000 for one fast charger

Village of Pulaski, $129,300 for one fast charger

Village of Rhinebeck, $137,626 for one fast charger

City of Rochester, $351,038 for 18 level 2 charging ports

City of Schenectady, $254,031 for three fast chargers

City of Syracuse, $208,600 for two fast chargers

More information about the DEC Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Grant Program is available on DEC’s website.

Among the many environmental victories in the 2026-27 State Budget, the Environmental Protection Fund was maintained at $425 million, with an additional $25 million from the New York State Sustainable Future Program for environmental projects. The EPF supports climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, improves agricultural resources to promote sustainable agriculture, protects water sources, advances conservation efforts, and provides recreational opportunities for New Yorkers.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 40 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors. The State is also working to disburse the historic $2 billion Sustainable Future Program, which will deliver targeted funding to lower emissions, reduce household energy costs, and spur green job growth.

About the Consolidated Funding Application

The Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) was created to streamline and expedite the grant application process. The CFA process marks a fundamental shift in the way State resources are allocated, ensuring less bureaucracy and greater efficiency to fulfill local economic development needs. The CFA serves as the single-entry point for access to economic development funding, ensuring applicants no longer have to slowly navigate multiple agencies and sources without any mechanism for coordination. Now, economic development projects use the CFA as a support mechanism to access multiple State funding sources through one application, making the process quicker, easier, and more productive. Learn more about the CFA.