Pacific Service Credit Union named a top Bay Area corporate philanthropist for 11th consecutive year

The honor recognizes Pacific Service Credit Union's dedication to supporting local nonprofits and strengthening the communities it serves.

This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in organizations that strengthen our communities and improve the lives of those who call them home.” — Jenna Lampson

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Service Credit Union has been named one of the Top Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, marking the credit union’s 11th consecutive year receiving the recognition.Pacific Service CU ranked No. 68 among companies recognized for their charitable contributions and community impact throughout the region. It is also one of only a handful of companies on the list that donate more than 2% of their profits to charitable organizations serving their communities. Honorees were celebrated during the annual Corporate Philanthropy Summit and Awards.Each year, Pacific Service CU contributes more than $200,000 to over 30 nonprofit organizations serving the Bay Area and Central Valley. Its charitable giving focuses on organizations that support at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief.“For 90 years, service has been central to who we are as a credit union,” Pacific Service Credit Union President and CEO Jenna Lampson said. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in organizations that strengthen our communities and improve the lives of those who call them home.”Pacific Service CU serves members across 12 Northern California counties and remains committed to making a positive impact as both a trusted financial partner and engaged community leader.About Pacific Service Credit UnionPacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution committed to strengthening the financial lives of over 70,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-Star rating. The credit union has ranked as a top corporate philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times for 11 consecutive years, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org

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