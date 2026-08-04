IEC-FECC Contractor Members Are Building South Florida and the Next Generation of Electricians Along the Way

Apprentices on the Job Training at Safe Harbor Rybovich Service Building & Shipyard Electricians working at Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) Old Port Cove Architectural Lighting Project 185-foot outdoor LED strip lighting systems

The IEC-FECC is Creating the Next Generation of Electricians

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across South Florida, contractor members of the Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter ( IEC-FECC ) are powering some of the region's most exciting construction projects from luxury yacht facilities and waterfront high-rises to Everglades restoration infrastructure and state-of-the-art smart homes.While every contractor specializes in different types of work, many are united by a common commitment: investing in the next generation of skilled electricians through the IEC-FECC Registered Apprenticeship Program Apprentices enrolled in the program are employed by sponsoring IEC-FECC contractor members , where they earn a paycheck while gaining valuable on-the-job experience under the guidance of experienced electricians. At the same time, they attend classes through IEC-FECC, combining classroom instruction with real-world training that prepares them for long-term careers in the electrical industry.Because every contractor member specializes in different market sectors, no two apprenticeship experiences are exactly alike. Recent projects completed by IEC-FECC contractor members demonstrate the remarkable variety of work available throughout South Florida.Safe Harbor Rybovich Service Building & Shipyard – Riviera BeachIEC-FECC contractor member, Electrical Consulting Services, Inc. (ECSI) recently completed the electrical installation for the Safe Harbor Rybovich Service Building and Shipyard in Riviera Beach. Serving one of the world's premier luxury yacht service facilities, the project showcases the complex commercial electrical work performed by IEC-FECC member contractors throughout South Florida.Old Port Cove Architectural Lighting – North Palm BeachAt Old Port Cove in North Palm Beach, IEC-FECC contractor member Lighthouse Energy completed a striking architectural lighting installation featuring two 185-foot outdoor LED strip lighting systems.The project required specialized access using a swing stage to install lighting on opposite sides of the building. The completed system incorporates time clocks, dimming controls, rectifiers, and witness LED strips, allowing the client to conveniently monitor and adjust lighting levels from the building's electrical room.Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP)Some IEC-FECC contractor members are helping construct projects that will benefit Florida for generations.Gilmore Electric has been part of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) A-2 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area since breaking ground in 2021. Scheduled for completion in late 2026, this transformative water infrastructure project is designed to store, treat, and move water south as part of the ongoing restoration of the Everglades.Gilmore Electric's scope of work includes the electrical installation for:• Three pump stations• Two spillways• Twelve gate structuresThe project represents the scale and complexity of the heavy civil and industrial work performed by IEC-FECC contractor members.Smart Home Technology at Frenchman's CreekElectrical careers today extend far beyond traditional wiring.IEC-FECC specialty contractor member Praetas recently completed an advanced limited energy installation in a luxury residence at Frenchman's Creek. The project integrated a Lutron HomeWorks QS centralized lighting system with Palladiom keypads, motorized shades, whole-home audio, distributed televisions, enterprise-grade networking, remote power management, and a Nextivity Cel-Fi cellular amplification system that dramatically improved indoor cellular reception.Projects like this highlight the rapidly growing demand for skilled professionals in the limited energy field, where electrical systems, networking, automation, lighting controls, audio/video integration, and communications technology all come together.Building Careers While Building South FloridaThe diversity of these projects reflects the breadth of IEC-FECC's contractor membership. Whether a contractor specializes in residential construction, commercial buildings, marine facilities, industrial plants, heavy civil infrastructure, or limited energy systems, each plays an important role in developing South Florida's skilled workforce.Through the IEC-FECC registered Apprenticeship Program, sponsoring contractors invest in the future of the electrical industry by providing paid employment, mentorship, and valuable hands-on experience while apprentices receive classroom instruction through IEC-FECC.As South Florida continues to grow, IEC-FECC contractor members remain committed to building not only exceptional projects, but also the next generation of highly skilled electrical professionals who will help power the region for years to come.________________________________________About IEC Florida East Coast ChapterThe Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) is a trade association representing merit shop electrical and limited energy contractors throughout South Florida. IEC-FECC sponsors a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program that combines paid on-the-job training provided by participating contractor members with comprehensive classroom instruction, preparing apprentices for successful careers in the electrical industry.

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