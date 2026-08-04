North Dakota awards Base Enhancement Grants supporting mission readiness and military community partnership

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced the award of $1 million through the Base Enhancement Grant Program to strengthen military missions and support community partnerships at Minot Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base and the Fargo Air National Guard.

The program, created by the 69th Legislative Assembly through Senate Bill 2018, invests in initiatives that improve installation readiness, community integration, strategic positioning, quality of life and long-term mission sustainability.

Awards for the 2025-27 biennium are distributed as follows:

$600,000 in Minot for projects that support operations tied to Minot Air Force Base and advance preparation for Sentinel-related needs

for projects that support operations tied to Minot Air Force Base and advance preparation for Sentinel-related needs $250,000 in Grand Forks for initiatives that enhance strategic capabilities at Grand Forks Air Force Base and build community partnerships

for initiatives that enhance strategic capabilities at Grand Forks Air Force Base and build community partnerships $150,000 in Fargo for efforts that strengthen the mission of the North Dakota Air National Guard and expand readiness and family support programming

“These grants reflect our commitment to strong defense communities and the important role they play in national security,” said Gov. Kelly Armstrong. “Continued investment in local partnerships ensures our installations remain competitive, resilient and ready for the future.”

The awards reinforce North Dakota’s national reputation as a military-friendly state recognized for supporting service members, veterans and defense communities. The announcement also aligns with America’s 250th anniversary, marking a moment to honor the nation’s defense heritage while investing in the future of U.S. airpower.

Projects funded through the program will be implemented during the biennium from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027. Grantees must document expenditures, provide regular progress updates and submit a final report by July 15, 2027.

For more information on the Base Enhancement Grant Program, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/services-assistance/grant-programs/base-enhancement-grant-program.