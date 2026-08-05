ShowStoppers® @ IFA 2026 to showcase the future of consumer robotics

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Setting records, 110+ companies to introduce new tech for work, home, play to journalists as official press event of IFA expands to larger space

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY, 5 Aug 2026 – Journalists will discover a new generation of AI-powered consumer robots that do a lot more than mow the lawn and vacuum floors at ShowStoppers @ IFA 2026, https://www.showstoppers.com, the official press event of IFA, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, the annual trade fair in Berlin, Germany, that celebrates more than 100 years of innovation and launches what comes next in home and consumer technologies.

Nearly sold out, more than 110 companies are preparing to introduce new tech for work, home and play at ShowStoppers, set for 3 September, one day before IFA begins. The tradeshow runs 4-8 September at the Messe Berlin Fairgrounds in Berlin.

More than 1,000 journalists, creators and industry analysts from 54 countries are already registered to attend ShowStoppers @ IFA 2026.

With record exhibitor demand, up from 86 companies at the 2025 edition, ShowStoppers is relocating from its longtime venue at the South Entrance Hall to Hall 5.3 at Messe Berlin – directly across from the IFA Press Center in Hall 6.3. Hall 5.3 provides significantly more space for exhibitors, journalists, executive interviews, product launches and hands-on demonstrations.

Journalists at the press event will experience one of the largest new-product launches by multiple robotics companies, in one location, at one three-hour event. More than a dozen companies will show humanoid robots; smart yard ecosystems that integrate irrigation with pool care and mowing; the first outdoor robots equipped with arms for precision cutting and trimming; software-driven advances in radar and LiDAR navigation; modular platforms for residential and professional cleaning, mowing, snow blowing, leaf blowing and pool care.

The event will also feature intelligent software and mobile apps that give users more time for living, family and recreation. Indoors, companies will demo robots that mop, dust, climb and vacuum stairs – plus the world-first debut of a residential robot that cleans bedding.

The robotics companies include, among others, Aiper, Anthbot, Ascentiz, Creatulize, iRobot, Lumistar, Lymow, Mammotion, Narwal, Navimow, Ollobot, Roborock, Switchbot, Tineco, Wybot and Yarbo

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play. Each press event showcases technologies that drive innovation in AI, 5G and 6G, cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, digital health; robotics, smart cities, mobility, wearables, IoT, consumer electronics, entertainment, and more.

Now in its 29th year, ShowStoppers (https://www.showstoppers.com/) is the global leader in producing press and business events across North America, Europe and Asia. Each event brings together established technology leaders, innovative growth companies and emerging startups to meet face-to-face for hands-on sneak previews, product launches and executive interviews with selected journalists, influencers, creators, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives, to generate news coverage and product reviews, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

Attendance for journalists is by invitation. For information visit https://www.showstoppers.com or Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com.

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