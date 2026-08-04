At 81, Former Navy Fighter Pilot Aims to Become Oldest Freshman Ever Elected to Congress

The Rodeo Like Eddie Is All American!

Goldfarb, a Super Ager in the top .01% of people his age, brings to Congress boundless energy - A multi-tasker with unparalleled life and business experience.

You don't lose until you quit!” — Unknown

ANCHORAGE AK - HOLLYWOOD FL, AK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward “Eddie” Goldfarb is a former Navy fighter pilot and true super-ager—operating in the top 0.01% to 0.05% of people his age. With boundless energy and a lifetime of high achievement as a Navy officer, deputy sheriff, Fortune 500 executive , entrepreneur, inventor, investor, author, and songwriter, Goldfarb brings unmatched real-world experience and drive to Alaska’s race for the U.S. Congress. If successful, Goldfarb will become the oldest freshman ever elected.Goldfarb said, “If Alaska’s voters believe real qualifications matter more than party labels, my run will be successful.”His professional career includes executive experience with major national companies, including AutoZone, Jewel-Osco and SuperValu, as well as building successful businesses of his own. He is a patented inventor, Airline Transport Pilot License holder, stock market investor, author and songwriter.Throughout his life, Goldfarb has continued to create and achieve. He recently published his children’s book, “Sopo Hatches,” an educational story inspired by the Amazon rainforest that encourages children to respect nature, family and friendships. His memoir, “Sisyphus and Me,” is nearing completion, and he published four songs during the past year.“I have spent my life serving, building, creating, negotiating and solving problems,” Goldfarb said. “I believe America and Alaska need leaders who have faced real challenges, accepted responsibility and delivered real results — not just people who have spent their careers in politics.”Goldfarb’s supporters say his combination of experiences represents a rare background among congressional candidates: military aviation leadership, law enforcement service, corporate executive experience, business ownership, invention, financial market experience and a lifelong commitment to learning.“I am not running because I want another title,” Goldfarb said. “I am running because I believe a lifetime of experience and service should be put to work for the people of Alaska and the American people.”If successful, Goldfarb will bring something rare to Congress: an out-of-the-box path forged not in politics, but in decades of real leadership, innovation, and results under pressure. He will fight to strengthen America’s defense, unleash Alaska’s energy and natural resources — including its vital fishing industry — slash government waste, restore truth to public media and politics, and rebuild the kind of confidence in leadership that makes Americans feel safe in their own country.Independent Republican | Conservative Values | Your Independent Voice:Goldfarb4America.com

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