UNLV Launches New Cannabis Career Certificate Programs in Partnership With Green Flower

UNLV has launched a new suite of online Cannabis Career Certificate programs, developed in partnership with Green Flower.

This partnership allows learners to gain the knowledge and skills they need to join the cannabis industry and provides a vital workforce pipeline for employers in this new and growing industry.” — Riana Durrett, Director of the Cannabis Policy Institute at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNLV today announced the launch of a new suite of online Cannabis Career Certificate programs , developed in partnership with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education."When UNLV established the Cannabis Policy Institute , our vision was to create a trusted resource for Nevada and the nation that advances research and informs policy in a rapidly evolving field. As a public research university in one of the nation's most dynamic cannabis markets, UNLV is uniquely positioned to bring together academic expertise, industry perspectives, and policymakers to help shape thoughtful, evidence-based approaches to the complex issues surrounding cannabis,” noted UNLV President Chris Heavey. “Through the Cannabis Policy Institute, we are building a center of excellence that serves our state while contributing research, expertise, and educational opportunities with national impact, and this new partnership with Green Flower contributes to this mission."Featuring more than 50 cannabis industry leaders and subject matter experts, these new programs offer industry-aligned curricula, accessible pricing, and robust career support through Green Flower's Cannabis Career Resource Center.“These new Cannabis Career Certificates are built to match exactly what employers are hiring for in each sector of the cannabis industry,” said Max Simon, CEO and Founder of Green Flower.With more than 11,000 jobs in the state, according to the 2026 Cannabis Jobs Report, the need for a well-educated and trained workforce has never been greater."As Nevada's cannabis industry continues to evolve, the need for a well-prepared, knowledgeable workforce has never been greater," said Kate Korgan, Senior Vice Provost. "UNLV has established itself as Nevada's leader in advancing cannabis education, research, and policy through the work of the Cannabis Policy Institute, which connects academic expertise with real-world industry needs. These new Cannabis Career Certificate Programs further expand access to workforce-aligned credentials and reinforce UNLV as the premier destination for those seeking to shape the future of the cannabis industry."Programs include:- Cannabis Associate (8 Weeks, $850) – Provides a comprehensive foundation to enter the industry, making students job-ready for entry-level roles in just eight weeks.- Cannabis Cultivation Specialist (16 Weeks, $2,200) – Prepares students for cultivation roles across indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse environments.- Cannabis Product Development Specialist (16 Weeks, $2,200) – Teaches how to develop cannabis products from extraction to finished goods.- Cannabis Retail & Sales Specialist (16 Weeks, $2,200) – Equips students with product knowledge, sales skills, and operational best practices.- Cannabis Compliance Specialist (16 Weeks, $2,200) – Trains students to manage compliance across cultivation, retail, and manufacturing.- Medical Cannabis Specialist (16 Weeks, $2,200) – Equips students to guide safe and effective cannabis use, preparing them for roles in clinics, dispensaries, and other patient-focused settings.These new certificate programs deliver the specific skills and industry knowledge that help professionals stand out and find jobs in this competitive, fast-growing field.“We’re proud to collaborate with Green Flower to deliver high-quality, workforce-aligned cannabis education to our students,” said Riana Durrett, Director of the Cannabis Policy Institute at UNLV. “This partnership allows learners to gain the knowledge and skills they need to join the cannabis industry and provides a vital workforce pipeline for employers in this new and growing industry.”The first cohort begins September 1, 2026, with new start dates offered every 8 weeks. Learn more and enroll at cannabis.lifelonglearning.unlv.edu About UNLVUNLV is a premier urban public university that offers rigorous educational programs and is immersed in innovative research, scholarship, and creative activities. With nearly 34,000 students and 4,000 full-time employees, UNLV is Nevada’s largest research university and is among just 2% of institutions nationwide to hold the highest recognition for both research and community engagement. Located in the heart of Southern Nevada, UNLV educates the region’s workforce, drives economic growth, and creates partnerships that move the community forward. Learn more at unlv.edu.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of professionals, regulators, and businesses with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the legal cannabis industry. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers cannabis education programs at leading universities and colleges nationwide and provides learning and compliance solutions for cannabis companies of all sizes.

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