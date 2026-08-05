KiwiTech Announces Strategic Investment in Rock Star Global Fitness to Advance Digital Wellness

Rock Star Global Fitness, LLC x KiwiTech Partnership

KiwiTech’s strategic investment will help Rock Star Global Fitness strengthen its technology platform and expand accessible fitness and wellness experiences.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a leading applied AI and product engineering company, announced a strategic investment in Rock Star Global Fitness, LLC., a fitness and wellness company focused on building technology-enabled experiences for its growing community.

Rock Star Global Fitness is working to create a scalable digital ecosystem that brings together fitness, wellness, and community engagement. Through its technology initiatives, the company aims to make fitness experiences more accessible while providing users with new ways to engage with health and wellness programs.

As part of the strategic investment, KiwiTech will work closely with Rock Star Global Fitness to support the development of its technology platform and future digital initiatives. Building on the relationship between the two companies, the collaboration will help Rock Star Global Fitness strengthen its technology foundation, expand its platform capabilities, and prepare the business for long-term growth.

“Rock Star Global Fitness was built from a deep passion for helping people lead healthier, more active lives,” said Scott R. Smith, CEO of Rock Star Global Fitness. “Our vision has always been to bring fitness, wellness, and community together in a way that feels accessible, engaging, and personal. With KiwiTech’s support, we are excited to strengthen the technology behind that vision and continue building an experience that can reach and inspire more people.”

“Scott is someone I have known and respected for years, and I have seen firsthand the passion and persistence he brings to Rock Star Global Fitness,” said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. “He has always believed that fitness should be more accessible, engaging, and community-driven, and that belief has shaped the company’s journey. We are excited to continue supporting Scott as he builds on that vision and takes Rock Star Global Fitness into its next phase of growth.”

With this strategic investment, Rock Star Global Fitness joins KiwiTech’s innovation ecosystem, where KiwiTech works closely with founders to build and scale technology businesses.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 10+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

www.kiwitech.com

About Rock Star Global Fitness, LLC.

RockStar Global Fitness is a proprietary scalable virtual platform established in 2007. We own the rights to all content, and all rights are reserved. Consult your physician regarding the applicability of any recommendations and follow all safety instructions before beginning any exercise program.

https://www.rockstarglobal.tv/homepage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.