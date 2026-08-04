Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Kenyan Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Abraham Korir SingOei

On August 3, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with Kenyan Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Abraham Korir SingOei, who is on a visit to China.

Miao Deyu stated that in April 2025, President Xi Jinping and President William Ruto made the strategic decision to build a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era, which has opened up broad prospects and injected strong momentum into the development of bilateral relations. China congratulates Kenya on benefiting from China’s zero-tariff policy for African countries with diplomatic ties, and on becoming a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO). China stands ready to work with Kenya to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, promote high-quality China-Kenya cooperation, and contribute to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Abraham Korir SingOei stated that Kenya highly values the development of its relations with China and expressed gratitude for the valuable support China has provided to Kenya’s economic and social development, which has helped Kenya address risks and challenges. Kenya firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to make full use of China’s zero-tariff policy for Africa to elevate the level of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. Kenya also seeks to deepen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, finance, and public health, and to advance the building of a Kenya-China community with a shared future for the new era. Kenya is honored to be a founding member of the WAICO and stands ready to continue close coordination with China on multilateral affairs, playing a greater role in strengthening the solidarity and cooperation of the Global South.