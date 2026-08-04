Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Attends the Reception for the Moroccan King’s Throne Day

On July 30, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu attended upon invitation the reception hosted by the Embassy of Morocco in China to commemorate the anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne (National Day), and met with Moroccan Ambassador to China Abdelkader El Ansari.

Miao Deyu stated that China and Morocco enjoy a time-honored traditional friendship. In 2016, President Xi Jinping and King Mohammed VI jointly announced the establishment of the China-Morocco strategic partnership, a milestone in the history of bilateral relations. Over the past decade, China and Morocco have treated each other as equals, supported each other and pursued mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, achieving significant progress in bilateral relations. This year marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. China is ready to work with Morocco to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, support each other on the path of modernization, and jointly create a bright future for the China-Morocco strategic partnership.

Abdelkader El Ansari stated that Morocco cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries and has always made the development of relations with China a firm strategic choice. Morocco looks forward to taking the 10th anniversary of the Morocco-China strategic partnership this year as an opportunity to intensify exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and bring bilateral relations to a new level.