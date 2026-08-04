Sen. Gaston Welcomes New State-Funded Food Assistance

August 4, 2026

State Senator Herron Keyon Gaston (D-Bridgeport) welcomed Governor Ned Lamont’s announcement that, starting today, Connecticut is distributing one-time $300 grocery benefits to low-income residents cut from SNAP under new changes in the Republican federal budget.

In Senator Gaston’s district, there are around 17,294 constituents receiving state SNAP benefits. Although not every single SNAP recipient in the district will receive the new benefit card, many will.

“No family in Bridgeport should have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table because of a budget decision made in Washington,” Sen. Gaston said. “I’m grateful that Governor Lamont and our state agencies moved quickly to get this support into the hands of the people who need it most. This isn’t a long-term fix, but it’s a lifeline for thousands of families in my district who were counting on SNAP and got caught in the crossfire of federal cuts.”

The $300 grocery benefits are being distributed as prepaid virtual grocery cards—not loaded onto existing EBT cards—through a partnership the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) arranged with Connecticut’s network of community action agencies, with support provided by the Connecticut Association for Community Action (CAFCA). Eligible residents are expected to be able to begin accessing the benefits starting today.

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