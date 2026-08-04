Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Attends the International Seminar on Counter-Terrorism 2026

On August 4, 2026, the International Seminar on Counter-Terrorism 2026 was held in Ili, Xinjiang. Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue attended and delivered speeches at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the seminar.

Zhai Jun stated that the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping provide important guidance for exploring fundamental solutions to counter-terrorism. All countries should firmly build a sense of community with a shared future for humanity, pursue comprehensive approaches to address both the symptoms and root causes of terrorism, practice multilateralism to pool counter-terrorism efforts, strengthen capacity building to make up for technological shortcomings, and strictly observe international rule of law to consolidate the foundation for cooperation. China stands ready to work with all parties to unite against the threats and challenges of terrorism under the guidance of the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The participating guests held that the international counter-terrorism landscape is complex and severe, with global peace and tranquility facing multiple crises. Factors such as geopolitical conflicts and turmoil, unbalanced economic development, the misuse of emerging technologies, and inadequate counter-terrorism capabilities have exacerbated the spread and escalation of terrorist activities. All countries should earnestly fulfill their international counter-terrorism responsibilities, build consensus and pool efforts, oppose the politicization and instrumentalization of counter-terrorism as well as double standards, deepen international counter-terrorism cooperation, strengthen comprehensive governance, enhance counter-terrorism effectiveness, and curb the misuse of emerging technologies.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and the World Muslim Communities Council, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Foreign representatives from 24 countries and regional organizations, including the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and the African Union, attended the event.