Harnett County Participates in the National Clear the Shelter Campaign

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Harnett County Animal Services is participating in the Clear the Shelter Campaign, a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign to find loving homes for shelter animals. Throughout the month of August, Harnett County Animal Services has reduced or waived various adoption fees to increase pet adoptions and place more animals into permanent homes.

“Participation in this event will provide Harnett County Animal Services with an opportunity to reduce our current shelter population as we approach capacity while promoting responsible pet ownership and improving animal welfare within our community,” said Barry Blevins, General Services Director.

The following temporary adoption fees are in effect for the month of August:

Altered Cats: Reduced adoption fee is $40.

Altered Dogs: Reduced adoption fee is $50.

Dogs and Cats already spayed or neutered: Completely waived adoption fee.

Animal Services will continue to utilize their Foster-to-Adopt program for all eligible unaltered animals, ensuring that each animal is spayed or neutered prior to finalizing the adoption in accordance with established procedures.

For anyone considering adding a pet to their family, now is the perfect time. The community is encouraged to stop by the Animal Shelter and meet the pets waiting for their forever homes.

The Animal Shelter is located at 1100 McKay Place, Lillington, and is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 am until 4:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. For more information, visit https://www.harnett.org/animalservices.