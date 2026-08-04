Senior Conservation Officer, Meghan Roos awarded International Wildlife Crimestoppers Guidefitter Game Warden of the Year

Senior Conservation Officer Meghan Roos, serving Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region, was awarded the 2026 International Wildlife Crimestoppers (IWC) Guidefitter Game Warden of the Year Award at the IWC Conference in Bar Harbor, Maine.

This award recognizes an active conservation law enforcement officer whose service, leadership, investigative accomplishments and dedication to protecting fish and wildlife exemplify the highest standards of the profession. Wildlife agencies throughout the United States and Canada nominate officers for the single annual award, with the recipient selected through a competitive review process. The honor highlights Roos’ leadership in complex wildlife crime investigations, dedication to public service and commitment to conserving Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources.

Among her work recognized was a multi-year investigation involving 27 search warrants that uncovered wildlife violations across multiple jurisdictions. The case resulted in lifetime hunting revocations and more than $180,000 in fines, fees, and restitution against the primary offender.

Shortly after that case concluded, Roos launched another investigation after receiving information about three illegally harvested deer. What was thought to be a single, isolated case grew into a large-scale poaching investigation involving more than 15 suspects, over 200 illegally harvested animals, and 165 documented wildlife violations. Many of the illegal harvests were taken at night using thermal optic equipment, making it one of the most significant wildlife crime investigations in recent Idaho history.