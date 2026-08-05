Charles K. Herman, MD, FACS Castle Connolly Top Doctors

Philadelphia Area Plastic Surgeon Dr. Charles K. Herman Named Again Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted plastic surgeon Charles K. Herman, M.D., has been recognized again by the highly regarded publication Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Castle Connolly has been the leading physician directory service for over 30 years. The physicians chosen by Castle Connolly have been peer-nominated and vetted by a rigorous physician-led research process. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and included in any Castle Connolly guide.Dr. Herman has been selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2008. In any given year, over 1 million physicians are reviewed by Castle Connolly and fewer than 7% are selected for the honor. Even fewer doctors such as Dr. Herman are selected repeatedly year after year. It is estimated than fewer than 1% of doctors nationwide have been selected for 18 years as has Dr. Herman.Charles K. Herman, M.D., is the President of Herman Aesthetiques, based in Blue Bell, PA, in close proximity the Philadelphia, the Main Line, Bucks County, Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. At his practice, he specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts and body, as well as offers medispa services including Botox, fillers, chemical peels, and physician-led medical weight loss. Dr. Herman brings over 20 years of experience as a plastic surgeon on New York’s Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue and as a plastic surgeon in Northeast Pennsylvania. In addition to his flagship office in Blue Bell, he is the Director of Cosmetic Surgery at Temple University Health System, performs surgery at Temple-Chestnut Hill Hospital, and offers expert surgical consultative services at LMG Cosmetics at Lackawanna Medical Group, a modern cutting-edge medispa in Scranton, PA.In addition to Castle Connolly’s Top Doctor recognition, Dr. Herman has received awards from and been featured in US News and World Report, New York Times Magazine Super Doctors, and Vitals.com, and has been featured for his surgery on The Discovery Channel and The Learning Channel. Considered an expert on many of the procedures he performs, he has authored four textbooks on subjects including body contouring after weight loss and facial rejuvenation surgery. His textbooks have won prestigious prizes from the American Publishers’ Association and British Medical Association. Dr. Herman personally has won prizes from many professional societies, including the American College of Physicians and Association of Professionals in Infection Control.More information about Castle Connolly is available at www.castleconnolly.com Dr. Herman’s practice website is www.hermanaesthetiques.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.