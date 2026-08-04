Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys Named to 2027 Super Lawyers List

2027 Super Lawyers Honorees of Bisnar Chase

Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP, is proud to announce that five of its lawyers have been recognized on the 2027 Super Lawyers list.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing Partner Brian Chase, along with partners Scott Ritsema and Ian Silvers, and attorney Jake Cohen, have all been named Super Lawyers honorees. Attorney Michael Teiman has been selected as a Rising Stars honoree.Super Lawyers is a rating service that identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual lists are selected through a multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations. No more than 5 percent of the lawyers in any state are named to the Super Lawyers list.Rising Stars recognizes attorneys who are 40 or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less and who have demonstrated the same level of peer recognition and achievement.“We’re honored that our peers continue to recognize the work we do for injured people and employees across California,” said Brian Chase, Managing Partner of Bisnar Chase. “This recognition belongs to the entire team. Our clients put their trust in us during some of the hardest times of their lives, and that responsibility drives everything we do—both in and out of the courtroom.”Brian Chase has now been selected to Super Lawyers for more than two decades. Scott Ritsema, Ian Silvers, and Jake Cohen join him on the Super Lawyers list this year, while Michael Teiman continues to earn recognition on the Rising Stars list for his work on behalf of personal injury clients.Bisnar Chase has represented injured people throughout California since 1978. The firm handles catastrophic personal injury cases, product liability claims, class actions , mass torts, and employment matters from its offices in Newport Beach , Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego. With a 99 percent success rate and more than $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm remains focused on holding negligent parties accountable while supporting the communities it serves.More information about the firm and its attorneys is available at www.BestAttorney.com Media ContactBisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP1301 Dove Street, Suite 120Newport Beach, CA 92660(800) 561-4887

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