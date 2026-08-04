10 ATTORNEYS DISCIPLINED BY FLORIDA SUPREME COURT

Unlicensed practice out of state, sexual battery against a minor, comingling of client funds, and a faked bankruptcy plea were among the reasons 10 Florida attorneys faced disciplinary actions in July.

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