VOLUNTEER ATTORNEY INSPIRES FUTURE LEGAL PROFESSIONALS AT BREVARD COUNTY SUMMER LAW CAMP

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Students with dreams of becoming attorneys are getting a firsthand look at the justice system through a unique summer law camp in Brevard County, thanks in part to volunteers like this week’s Everyday Hero, attorney Katie Rallo.

The annual camp brings together students interested in careers in law, giving them the opportunity to learn about the legal process from judges, attorneys and other professionals while participating in hands-on experiences, including courtroom observations and a mock trial.

Among the students is Colin Hart, a senior at Melbourne Catholic High School, who says he hopes to become a lawyer to make a positive difference in his community.

“I want to help people,” Hart said.

“I see a lot of sad things that come in here, and I’m a Christian. One way I can give back to my community is by being a good lawyer,” he added.

Helping students like Hart prepare for that future is volunteer attorney Katie Rallo, who donates her time each year to mentor aspiring legal professionals.

“They get to observe exactly how the legal process works, and through the process of asking questions and the speakers who come in, they really get a good idea of what goes on in court proceedings,” Rallo said.

The summer law camp was created by judges from Florida’s 18th Judicial Circuit to introduce students to careers in the legal field and provide a deeper understanding of the court system. Throughout the program, students meet legal professionals, observe real court proceedings and gain practical experience through a mock trial.

Rallo says the camp’s success is made possible by the support of volunteers and the broader legal community.

“The entire community really comes together and puts this program together, which is what makes it so successful,” she said. “They get to see every aspect of the courthouse, these cases and how they go.”

Judge Charlie Crawford says he hopes the program continues to grow and inspire students for years to come.

“We’ve got 20-plus kids here now. Hopefully, it will continue to go on for as long as we can get them in here and get them in for the summer,” Crawford said.

He also credits volunteers like Rallo for helping make the experience meaningful for every student who participates.

For Hart, Rallo’s mentorship has been invaluable.

“They’ve both been very helpful in teaching us how to be confident when you go up to the stand, how to make good questions for direct and cross all those really important things,” Hart said. “They have been huge for this program.”

By sharing her time and experience, Rallo is helping students gain confidence, understand the legal system and take meaningful steps toward careers dedicated to serving others, making her this week’s Everyday Hero.