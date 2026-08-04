Call for Papers: “Arts and Culture in Arizona History” | Journal of Arizona History

Arizona has a vibrant arts and culture scene. Within the field of Arizona history, arts and culture are often understudied, and thus we need more histories of Arizona arts and culture. As such, the Journal of Arizona History is planning to publish a special issue on this topic in Winter 2027, in partnership with the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2027.

We would welcome scholarly article submissions about any aspect of the history of arts and culture in Arizona. Manuscripts may employ a broad range of methodologies. For the purposes of the special issue, we will attempt to define “arts and culture” somewhat broadly, but if you have questions about whether a particular topic is suitable for this special issue, please contact the editor at the email address listed below.

The Journal of Arizona History is a peer-reviewed, quarterly journal that publishes scholarly articles examining the history of Arizona. It is published in both print form and electronically on Project MUSE. Back issues are also archived on JSTOR.

Style Guide

Submission Guidelines

Papers of no more than 10,000 words should be submitted by September 1, 2026.

Electronic submissions are preferred. Authors should submit papers to:

David Turpie, Ph.D.

Editor, Journal of Arizona History

949 E. 2nd Street

Tucson, AZ 85719

dturpie@azhs.gov

(520) 617-1160

Banner photo: MARS artist collective promo photo, 1983.

Details

Organization/Company: Journal of Arizona History Website: https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org/publications/ Location: Arizona Deadline: September 1, 2026 How to Apply: Papers of no more than 10,000 words should be submitted by September 1, 2026.

Electronic submissions are preferred. Authors should submit papers to:

David Turpie, Ph.D.

Editor, Journal of Arizona History

949 E. 2nd Street

Tucson, AZ 85719

dturpie@azhs.gov

(520) 617-1160